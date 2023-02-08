Probe into dog's death includes additional video, dispatch records, prior complaints

Feb. 8—The Lodi Police Department announced this week that it has completed its investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a family's pet dog, and that the San Joaquin County District's Attorney's Office is reviewing the incident.

The District Attorney's Office will now determine whether animal cruelty charges are warranted, police said.

"That investigation includes witness statements, officer statements, video of (the dog) prior to his death, our dispatch logs, radio traffic, and our Animal Services' logs relating to prior complaints in the area," the department said in a Monday evening Facebook post.

"After the DA's determination we will be able to provide a further update to our community with what we learned in our investigation," the department said. "An internal affairs investigation is also being conducted to determine if our employees violated any departmental policies."

On Jan. 24 at about 3 p.m., officers responded to the report of a vicious animal on Sandpiper Circle chasing residents and attempting to bite them, police said.

Officers ultimately captured the dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo, on nearby Finch Run through use of a taser and a catchpole handled by an animal services officer.

Enzo died after being tased, and his family is accusing the officers involved of animal cruelty and murder.

The family said Enzo was one of four dogs to somehow escape their Sandpiper Circle home. While three of the dogs returned, Enzo continued to run free, the family said.

Witnesses on both Sandpiper Circle and Finch Run have stated that Enzo never acted aggressive toward residents or officers during the incident.

The department's announcement that its investigation finished comes days after Lodi Alliance for Animals and People Advocating for Animal Welfare organized a march and protest demanding the three officers involved be terminated.

On Saturday, more than 20 people gathered at the Lodi Gateway Arch on Sacramento Street to march to City Hall and the Lodi Police Department.

"Lodi City Council, Lodi Police Department, and Lodi Animal Services have failed to ensure that the streets of Lodi are safe," Lodi Alliance for Animals executive director Kristina Verdile said. "We believe the city of Lodi should pass meaningful laws to protect dogs on the streets so that these horrific acts do not happen again."

People Advocating for Animal Welfare have created a change.org petition entitled "Hold Cruel Civil Servants Accountable for Animal Cruelty."

The group is seeking 75,000 signatures to demand the officers involved are suspended and ultimately terminated, and that animal cruelty charges be brought against them. As of Tuesday afternoon, 59,879 signatures had been collected.

The district attorney's office has said it is unknown when its investigation will be concluded.

"We can assure our community that we take this incident seriously and that we have placed significant importance on completing this investigation quickly and thoroughly" Lodi Police said. "Additionally, we have moved to bring outside vendors into the department to provide additional training in dealing with at- large animals and we have started researching other tools available for our employees' use."