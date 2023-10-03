Probe of fatal overdose leads to Muncie woman's arrest for obstruction of justice

MUNCIE, Ind. — An investigation of a Muncie man's fatal overdose has resulted in a local woman's arrest for obstruction of justice.

Jennifer Marie Benavides, 37, was taken into custody on Monday, and later released after posting a $5,000 bond at the Delaware County jail.

In a report, an investigator with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department wrote that a 42-year-old local man — described in court documents as Benavides' boyfriend — died in her mobile home north of Muncie on the early morning of Aug. 13.

Authorities said "multiple drugs" — including fentanyl and Xanax — were found at the scene, along with drug paraphernalia.

Benavides told deputies a man she knew only as "Gavin" had tried to resuscitate the victim with Narcan, a medication used to counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

That person had left the mobile home before emergency responders arrived.

Investigators reviewed text messages found on Benavides' phone that apparently involved a plan to refer to that man as Gavin, which is not his name.

Benavides "never game this information to the police causing a delay in this investigation and gave false or materially misleading information," investigator John Branson wrote in an affidavit.

In other crime news:

Dealing arrests: Two Henry County residents face drug-dealing charges after a traffic stop early Friday led to the discovery of controlled substances.

A Cadillac GTS driven by 25-year-old Lillian Paige Smeltzer, of Spiceland, was pulled over by a New Castle police officer on Shopp Avenue, a short time after the vehicle ran a red light on Broad Street.

Smeltzer was placed under arrest for driving while suspended.

A Henry County Sheriff's Department K-9, Zorro, indicated there were controlled substances in the Cadillac.

Investigators reported finding at least 18 grams of meth and a smaller quantity of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

On Monday, Smeltzer and a passenger in her car, 36-year-old Joseph Lee Sims of New Castle, were charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with dealing in meth, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The dealing charges are Level 2 felonies carrying maximum 30-year prison terms.

Smeltzer — who was also charged with driving while suspended — was already set to stand trial on Feb. 5, on four meth-dealing counts filed in July. She was convicted of possession of meth in 2021.

Sims has twice been convicted of possession of meth.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie woman accused of obstruction of justice after fatal overdose