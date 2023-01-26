Fears shoppers misled over green goods sparks investigation

Washing-up liquid

An investigation into how "green" household products such as washing-up liquid are has been launched following concerns shoppers are being "misled".

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is concerned consumers are "paying a premium for products that aren't what they seem".

It will examine the accuracy of environmental claims on goods such as cleaning products and toiletries.

CMA boss Sarah Cardell said she is concerned companies are "greenwashing".

This is when a firm exaggerates its environmental credentials for marketing purposes.

"As more people than ever try to do their bit to help protect the environment, we're concerned many shoppers are being misled and potentially even paying a premium for products that aren't what they seem, especially at a time when the cost of living continues to rise," Ms Cardell said.

She said it would be looking at both big and small firms' products to see if the environmental claims they made were true.

The investigation will also look into the accuracy of green claims made about food and drink. The CMA said last year shoppers spent £130bn on household essentials.

It said "a significant number" of household products are marketed as green or environmentally friendly, including up almost all dishwashing items and toilet products.

The watchdog said it was worried about a number of areas. They include "the use of vague and broad eco-statements for example, packaging or marketing a product as 'sustainable' or 'better for the environment' with no evidence".

It will also look at "misleading claims about the use of recycled or natural materials in a product and how recyclable it is" as well as "entire ranges being incorrectly branded as 'sustainable'".