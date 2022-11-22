Probe leads to elder abuse, assault charge

Nov. 21—An investigation into the theft of a package led to sheriff's investigators charging a Crossville area man with elderly abuse and assault involving the accused man's mother, according to arrest records.

Both incidents were alleged to have occurred in the Lake Tansi area on Weketa Circle on or before Nov. 14, according to Deputy Michael Winebarger's report.

Frank William Polyak, 49, Lawrence Ave., is charged with one count each of domestic assault and abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, according to the report.

The incident report states that on Nov. 14, Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros went to the Tansi residence to investigate the package theft and became aware of a 72-year-old woman being assaulted by a family member.

A camera had been installed to monitor the victim because of health issues and incidents were recorded that are alleged to have taken place on Nov. 8.

The resulting investigation led to the arrest of Polyak and a referral for the victim to Avalon Center.

Lake Tansi Police were also notified of the situation.

Polyak was placed under $14,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com