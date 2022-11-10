Probe of Montgomery County clerk’s office ‘no reason for public concern,’ attorney says

The state auditor’s investigation of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office began Wednesday afternoon with the execution of a search warrant, but is believed to be focused on the clerk, an attorney for the clerk said.

“The auditor of state’s special investigation unit received information concerning the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office and opened an investigation into the matter...,” Marc Kovak, a state auditor’s spokesman, told News Center 7. “We will have no further comment at this time on this continuing investigation.”

The investigation, the target for which has not been made clear, is just beginning, said the attorney, Jon Paul Rion.

“It’s a request for documents based on probably the assertions of a disgruntled employee,” he said, noting that no specific accusations have been made.

“There’s been no allegation of any breach of security or loss of information or anything of that nature,” Rion said, noting, “there is no reason for public concern.

Rion said there was a request, “administratively, to look at some documents,” Rion said. “I’ve been assured that the office of Mike Foley will comply completely with that, as he has nothing to hide, as always.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were present as the representatives of the auditor’s office executed the search. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies “only provided security since it is a county building.”

>> Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami Twp.

Rion said he is representing Foley and not the clerk’s office as an entity.

Under the Ohio Revised Code, a county’s prosecuting attorney can be the legal adviser for the county and county agencies. News Center 7 spoke with Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr., who said his office was not aware of the investigation.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.