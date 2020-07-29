Probe into officer's allegedly tampered drink finds no malicious intent

An investigation into an allegation that a tampon was put in a police officer's Starbucks drink in the Los Angeles area concluded that the item was possibly a cleaning cloth and that no malicious intent by the worker was found.

"The parties involved in this incident were interviewed. Based on the evidence available at this time, investigators concluded the item in the drink was possibly a cleaning type cloth commonly used by store employees," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Tuesday night about the June 19 incident.

"The investigation was unable to prove malicious intent on the part of the store employee," the statement said.

The Starbucks is in a Target store in Diamond Bar, a city east of Los Angeles, and a Target spokesperson said at the time that it took the allegations seriously and reviewed video but found no suspicious behavior.

The sheriff's department's statement Tuesday did not identify the person who was served the drink as a police officer.

The police report on the incident and a statement at the time of the incident by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents the Los Angeles Police Department's rank-and-file officers, said the person who was served the drink was an officer.

According to the report, the officer believed that the worker knew he was a police officer and intentionally put what he thought was possibly a tampon in the drink.

The sheriff’s statement Tuesday said the case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review.