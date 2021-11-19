Probe targeting Piru gang in Athens area nets 13 arrests, 60 guns, $1M in cash, drugs

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill speaks about the undercover "Operation Tourniquet" during a news conference on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at police headquarters.

An Athens street gang known as 1831 Piru was targeted in a federal investigation that culminated this week, landing several of its “high-level members” in jail, Athens-Clarke Police Chief Cleveland Spruill announced Friday.

Besides the recent arrests of 13 men on various drug and gun charges, Spruill announced the seizure of 60 firearms, more than $1 million in cash and various amounts of drugs ranging from cocaine to fentanyl and heroin with a street value of more than $800,000.

The undercover investigation codenamed “Operation Tourniquet” and the resulting federal indictments were revealed during a news conference at police headquarters, where Spruill was joined by Middle District U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary, FBI Agent Andy Smith and Athens-Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams.

While the investigation has been ongoing since May, Athens police along with federal, state and other area officers pooled their manpower Thursday in Athens to arrest a bulk of the suspects. They were arrested mostly at homes and without any major incidents, according to Spruill.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary speaks about "Operation Tourniquet' during a news conference on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at police headquarters in Athens.

Federal authorities declined to discuss the 1831 Piru gang at the news conference, but previous federal indictments show the gang originated in the 1990s in Milledgeville and is a faction of the Piru gang founded in the 1960s in California.

Piru is also affiliated with the more widely known street gang the Bloods. The 1831 tag was adopted from the year of Nat Turner’s slave rebellion, according to the federal document. Athens-Clarke police have estimated there are more than 100 Piru gang members in the Athens area.

Spruill said the area has experienced an increase in assaults by street gangs using guns. This operation targeted violent gang members, he said.

In all, 37 people have been arrested since the operation began, he said.

Athens-Clarke County is a safer place today because of the operation, according to the chief.

While numerous firearms were seized, the most unusual item taken was a landmine. Agents would not say where the mine was seized nor if it was of military grade or a homemade device.

Story continues

Smith did say the possession of the landmine is still under investigation.

The investigation is part of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force.

Federal and state agents gathered outside Georgia Square mall with officers from Athens and surrounding counties on Thursday evening as they organized the arrest of numerous street gang members who were indicted on federal charges.

Those recently arrested and indicted were identified as:

• Reginald Battle Sr., 46, of Statham for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

• Quintavious Clark aka Tre Clark, 28, of Athens for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and four counts of distributing cocaine.

• TaMichael Darden aka T-Mike, 40, of Athens for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and three counts of distributing a cocaine base.

• Mohamed Elnour, 33, of Atlanta for intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

• Daquan Faust aka Cocaine, 29, of Athens for illegal possession of a machine gun and having a stolen firearm.

• Marqueze Johnson, 25, of Athens for distribution of a cocaine base.

• Tevondous Kinney, 29, of Athens for intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in a trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Corey Mitchell aka Murda, 37, of Athens for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distribution.

• Hendrex Nicely aka Hen, 32, of Athens for two counts of distributing heroin.

• Danny Sims aka Danny Boy, 57, of Hull for intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

• Miller Sutton, 64, of Winder for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

• Darren Thrasher, 45, of Athens for three counts distributing cocaine base.

• Gregory Wade Sr., 53, of Athens for distribution of crack cocaine and cocaine.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Undercover operation results in arrests of Athens area gang members