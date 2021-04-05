Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

  • Mourners walk the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Snow falls as investigators continue to collect evidence in the parking lot where a mass shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Investigators deal with light snow as they collect evidence in the parking lot where a mass shooting took place in a King Soopers grocery store Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A sign tops the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Detectives have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed, police said Monday.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty had described the investigation at the store in Boulder as painstaking, with investigators going through every shelf and pulling out each item as they gathered evidence.

The overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said. Investigators have not released a motive for the attack.

With the work at the store complete, police said the property was turned back over to King Soopers, a brand owned by Kroger Co., the United States' largest grocery chain. It is not clear when the store will reopen.

Kroger Co. is currently discussing plans to re-open or renovate the store based on feedback from the workers and community, said Kelli McGannon, a spokesperson for Kroger Co.

Workers at the Table Mesa King Soopers location will remain on paid emergency leave until at least April 24 and then the company will work "one-on-one to understand their needs and desired timeline to return to work,” Mcgannon said.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is accused of opening fire at the store and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Killed were police Officer Eric Talley; Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa also has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder over shots fired at another officer. Prosecutors have said they expect to file more charges as the investigation progresses.

One of Alissa’s public defenders told a judge during his first court appearance that they needed to assess Alissa’s mental health but did not provide details about his condition.

