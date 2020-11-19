Probiotic Products: A 2020 Global Market Overview

The "Probiotic Products - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire value chain of the probiotics industry mainly due to strict lockdown in several regions. However, the use of probiotics is increasing in this COVID-19 pandemic times mainly because the coronavirus directly affects the human's immune system and the use of probiotics has positive effects on the immune responses. Amid COVID-19, the demand for the global probiotics market is projected to increase by 7.5% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$48.7 billion from an estimated at US$45.3 billion in 2019. Based on the application, demand for Probiotics in Dietary Supplements is expected to increase by 12.8% Y-o-Y in 2020 to reach US$8.2 billion due to the increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report reviews, analyses and projects the Probiotics market for global and the regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in USD. Asia-Pacific is the dominant market in the global Probiotics market with a lions-share of 43% in 2019 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of about 9% to reach US$35.8 billion by 2026.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Probiotics global report analyzes the market with respect to product segments and application segments

  • Global market size is estimated/projected in this report by product segment and application segment across all major countries

  • Role of Probiotics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

  • New Names for Significant Lactobacillus Probiotics

  • Food Scientists Upcycle Unsold Bread into Gut-Friendly Probiotic Beverage

  • Dead Probiotic May Be Effective Against Aging-Related Inflammation

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 25

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 144 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following application segments of Probiotics:

  • Food & Beverages

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Animal Feed

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

  • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Probiotics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019 and 2020.

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Rest of World


Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

2. PROBIOTIC APPLICATIONS - A GLOBAL SNAPSHOT
2.1 Probiotic Functional Food & Beverages
2.2 Probiotic Dietary Supplements
2.3 Probiotic Animal Feed

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS
3.1 Recent Study Shows Probiotics Can Aid with Childhood Obesity
3.2 Role of Probiotics amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
3.3 New Names for Significant Lactobacillus probiotics
3.4 Food Scientists Upcycle Unsold Bread into Gut-Friendly Probiotic Beverage
3.5 New Probiotic Drink Could Combat Antibiotic Resistance
3.6 Dead Probiotic May Be Effective Against Aging-Related Inflammation
3.7 C. butyricum Probiotic Supplement May Reduce Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

5. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6.1 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Product Segment
6.1.1 Probiotics Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region
6.1.1.1 Probiotic Bacteria
6.1.1.2 Probiotic Yeast
6.2 Global Probiotics Market Overview by Application Segment
6.2.1 Probiotic Application Market Overview by Global Region
6.2.1.1 Food & Beverages
6.2.1.2 Dietary Supplements
6.2.1.3 Animal feed

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

7. NORTH AMERICA

8. EUROPE

9. ASIA-PACIFIC

10. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE


Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • ARLA Foods Amba

  • Bio-Practica

  • BioGaia AB

  • BioMe

  • bWellness

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • Cilag

  • Danone SA

  • Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences

  • Finlandia Cheese, Inc.

  • General Mills, Inc.

  • Horizon Organic

  • HSO Health Care

  • i-Health, Inc.

  • Kerry Group

  • Kraft Heinz

  • Lallemand Inc.

  • McDonald

  • Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

  • Meiji Food (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.

  • Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Monos Pharma LLC

  • Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

  • Natren, Inc.

  • Natural Organics Inc.

  • Nature's Way Products, LLC

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Now Health Group, Inc.

  • Palmer Holland

  • Parmalat SpA

  • Pepsico Inc.

  • Probi AB

  • Proge Farm

  • Pure Leaf

  • Royal DSM N.V.

  • Rutgers University

  • UAS Laboratories LLC

  • Unilab Life Science

  • University of Sheffield

  • University of Turku Institute of Dentistry

  • Valio USA

  • Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

  • Orebro University

  • Osterreichische Laberzeugung Hundsbichler

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

