‘Problem dog’ who spent 423 days in CA shelter finally has a home. ‘We are all crying’

Bruce the “unwanted” dog waited longer than a year for someone to adopt him from an animal shelter in California.

His adoption finally came after 423 days in the care of WAGS Pet Adoption in Westminster. The shelter shared the happy news to Instagram last month.

“...I’m not crying…. Who am I kidding we are ALLLLLLL crying…BRUCE HAS BEEN ADOPTED,” the caption on the March 18 post says.

Shelter officials thanked everyone inside and out of the shelter who supported the chocolate-colored pup in person and from afar. They also thanked the foster family who “took a chance on our wild man” and brought Bruce home to see how he would do in a home environment.

“Without this last step, we would never have known what a perfect gentleman he could be,” shelter officials said in the post.

Bruce had gained quite a following of fans and supporters on Instagram over the year the shelter had been posting about him. Many of them shared their excitement in the comments.

“SO excited for you Bruce! What an incredible story of the staff at WAGS and all those who worked hard to get him to his forever home!” someone wrote.

The shelter posted a follow-up post on March 22, showing Bruce hanging out in the yard with his new dad and snuggling on the couch with his new mom.

“A dad to wrestle with? A mom to cuddle with? And a fancy new bed ?!! Ahhhh I’m legit bawling!!!!” someone wrote in the comments.

Bruce was brought to the shelter as an “unwanted dog,” shelter officials wrote in a Jan. 24 post “celebrating” Bruce’s one-year anniversary at the shelter.

The previous shelter that had been caring for him told the staff at WAGS that Bruce “was a problem dog with too much energy and resistance to obedience training,” NBC4 reported.

But it was the shelter environment that was holding him back, the station reported.

Once he was in the foster home, his affectionate nature was able to shine through.

Videos posted to the shelter’s Instagram account show Bruce playing with staff at the shelter and other dogs, and gingerly eating a peanut butter and pumpkin cake to celebrate his anniversary. His tail never stops wagging in any of the videos.

“Big Bruce is just as wiggly and happy as ever,” a voiceover in one of the videos says.

Hilary Faber, Bruce’s new mom, told NBC4 she and her partner Thor had lost one of their dogs last year.

“Bruce reminded me of a chocolate lab bull terrier mix I had in my childhood,” she told the station. “He was beautiful.”

