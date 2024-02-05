New problem found on undelivered Boeing 737 Max planes

A view of a logo with the word "Boeing" on a hall of the new Boeing distribution center. Boeing is investigating a new problem with its 737 Max aircraft. Georg Wendt/dpa

Boeing is investigating a new problem with its 737 Max aircraft.

A supplier has informed Boeing that two holes in the fuselage of some aircraft may not have been drilled exactly as required, the aircraft manufacturer announced on Sunday evening.

Boeing currently estimates that around 50 aircraft that have not yet been delivered need to be reworked.

The head of the passenger aircraft division, Stan Deal, emphasized at the same time that the "potential problem" did not represent an immediate problem for flight safety and that the aircraft model could remain in operation.

Boeing's quality controls are currently under particular scrutiny after a part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines 737-9 Max came loose in flight at the beginning of January. No one was injured.

During inspections, loose fastening elements were also found on other aircraft of the variant. However, around 170 aircraft of the affected variant have only recently been allowed to take off again following inspections.

Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced stricter checks at Boeing - and some airlines also want to send their own inspectors to the production lines. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun assured that the company would improve quality control.

Supplier Spirit Aerosystems manufactures the fuselage of Boeing's 737 aircraft models. Deliveries of 737 aircraft already had to be interrupted once last year due to faulty drill holes. The problem caused by Spirit was in the pressure bulkhead that closes off the aircraft cabin at the rear.