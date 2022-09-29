Problem of Iran-made drones already being solved Ukraines Defence Minister

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN — THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:42

Ukraine is already solving the problem of Iran-made drones, and the Ukrainian Air Force has learned how to jam them.

Source: Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov, in an interview with [Ukrainian media outlet] Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We are already solving it [the problem of Iranian drones - ed.]. Yes, it is unpleasant, but not even unique air defence systems can guarantee 100-percent coverage of the sky. I am happy with the way our Air Force works, shooting down so many of these Shaheds. Our [soldiers] have learned to silence them.

We turned to our partners, in particular, those who are afraid to give us weapons but still have good expertise. I told them: ‘We will give you their [Iranian drones’] parts; examine them and give us the suppression systems. And a number of countries that did not want to give [us] weapons became interested in this proposal."

Background: Since September, the mass use of Iran-made kamikaze drones by the Russian army began in the south of Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for Ukraine’s Air Force, said that the Ukrainian military shot down Iranian-manufactured drones launched by Russia.

