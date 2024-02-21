'The problem with purity tests': California Senate candidates spar in final primary debate

Candidates for California's U.S. Senate seat, previously held by the late Dianne Feinstein, traded verbal blows on stage Tuesday in their final debate before the March 5 primary.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., focused much of her attention and responses on fellow Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, the current frontrunner candidate according to polls.

Porter hit Schiff over his congressional record, criticizing him for not backing bills to lower childcare costs or provide rental assistance, despite expressing support for the policies in his campaign.

"That’s the gap between congressman Schiff and candidate Schiff," Porter charged.

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Medicare Advantage plans in front of the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Her attacks eventually drew response from Schiff, who fired back at Porter by accusing her of taking thousands of dollars from Wall Street bankers, as well as people in the oil and pharmaceutical industry.

“The problem with purity tests, as Representative Porter would like to establish, is invariably the people establishing them don't meet them," Schiff said.

California voters will head to the polls in two weeks to select their top two candidates — out of several vying for the seat — to send to the November general election. Porter stepped on the debate stage polling third, behind Schiff and Republican ex-baseball player Steve Garvey.

The seat is currently held by Laphonza Butler, the former president of Emily's List, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Butler announced she wouldn't seek a full term in the Senate last year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter battle in California Senate debate