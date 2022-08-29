Problem with rocket engine forces NASA to reschedule first launch of moon rocket

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket stands on its Florida launch pad. (NASA via YouTube)

A plumbing issue on a rocket engine has forced a postponement in the first launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket on a history-making round-the-moon flight.

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket went far into the fueling process for today’s start of the uncrewed Artemis 1 mission, which is meant to test all the systems that will come into play during crewed missions to the moon.

During the countdown, engineers detected a problem with one of the core stage’s four RS-25 rocket engines. The rocket is designed to “bleed off” some of its supercooled propellant to condition its engines — basically, to maintain the engines at the proper temperature for startup. But the hydrogen bleed procedure wasn’t working properly for engine No. 3.

Engineers tried various techniques to free up the plumbing snag, and NASA called an unplanned hold at T-minus-40 minutes to give them more time to come up with a fix. But in the end, mission managers decided to scrub the launch for today.

Another issue involved what appeared to be a fissure in the foam insulation covering the rocket. Engineers eventually determined that the fissure, and the puffs of chilled air that emanated from the fissure, were similar to what had been observed during space shuttle countdowns. NASA said that particular phenomenon wouldn’t be a show-stopper.

The next launch opportunity comes on Friday, when a two-hour window opens at 12:48 p.m. ET (9:48 a.m. PT). “However, we will await a determination of what the plan is to go forward to remedy the engine bleed, and then go from there,” said launch commentator Derrol Nail.

It’s not uncommon for such glitches to surface during preparations for the first launch of a rocket — and the Space Launch System is arguably the most complex and costliest rocket NASA and its commercial partners (led by Boeing) have developed since the space shuttle program. Problems with the fueling system cropped up during dress rehearsals that were conducted over the past few months.

Artemis 1’s mission plan calls for the SLS rocket, which is 15% more powerful than the Apollo era’s Saturn V rocket, to loft an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 42-day trip that ranges out as far as 40,000 miles beyond the moon. Orion would go into a looping lunar orbit, and then return to a Pacific Ocean splashdown. One of the key tests would come when Orion’s heat shield encounters temperatures rising to nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit during atmospheric re-entry.

Three sensor-laden mannequins inside the Orion capsule would collect data about environmental conditions, including radiation exposure, during the trip.

NASA also plans to test an Alexa-style voice assistant that was developed by Amazon in collaboration with Cisco and Lockheed Martin. The voice-enabled AI system on Orion, nicknamed Callisto, could provide real-time information and companionship to future space crews heading for the moon or Mars.

Data gathered during the Artemis 1 mission would help NASA prepare for Artemis 2, which aims to send a crew of astronauts around the moon in the 2024 time frame; and for Artemis 3, which aims to put astronauts on the lunar surface in 2025 or 2026. That would be the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.

