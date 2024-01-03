'A problem-solver': Coogan cites stability, takes oath as Fall River's mayor for 3rd time

FALL RIVER — Mayor Paul Coogan, sworn into the city’s highest office for the third time on Tuesday, kicked off 2024 by giving family, friends, public officials and political supporters a glimpse ahead to 2026 — a vision of "a city on the rise.”

With the MBTA commuter rail coming this year, the Route 79 project due to wrap up in 2026, ongoing investments in housing, improved streets, parks, education and the arts, “we will be investing in tourism to capitalize on this important moment in our history,” Coogan said.

The supportive crowd included Gov. Maura Healey and Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who gathered at B.M.C. Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium to install the city's new government and share a positive vision for the future.

Here are five takeaways from the event:

Mayor Paul Coogan, Governor Maura Healey and Congressman Jake Auchincloss head into Fall River's inauguration of municipal officers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.

Healey: Coogan has Fall River's 'trust and confidence'

The governor's keynote speech at Tuesday’s inauguration was purely celebratory, calling Fall River “a place very near and dear to my heart, and Paul Coogan is a dear friend.”

Healey said Fall River has a rich history in the commonwealth of hard work, which she said extended to its current leader.

“Fall River truly is a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people — it is neighbors helping neighbors," Healey said.

"Mayor Coogan, after two incredibly successful terms, you know better than anyone else what local government can deliver because you have. ... It’s clear you’ve earned the trust and confidence of the residents of Fall River.”

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss speaks at Fall River's inauguration of municipal officers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.

Auchincloss: Money for Flint roadworks is in the works

Auchincloss said every couple of weeks, he catches up with Coogan, who Auchincloss said invariably tells him, “Jake, I got something for you” — from American Rescue Plan Act treasury regulations to water management bureaucracy.

He said his partnership, and friendship, with Coogan is “a template” of how local, state and federal officials should work together.

Auchincloss said he has secured $5 million in federal funds for the city’s waterfront, and is now working with the city to find money to fix roads and sidewalks for the Flint.

“Paul’s not a political guy. He’s a problem-solver," Auchincloss said. “And my job is to help him solve problems for Fall River. He’s done a terrific job of that for the last four years, and I know he’s going to do a terrific job going forward.”

Mayor-elect Paul Coogan is sworn in at Fall River's inauguration of municipal officers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.

Coogan says he's made good on promise of stable leadership

Coogan took the oath of office alongside his wife, Judi St. Hilaire — who Healey noted was “in her impressively great Durfee colors, rocking that great dress.”

Coogan, a longtime educator in the Fall River Public Schools system and former School Committee member, has been mayor since 2019, taking the reins from former mayor Jasiel F. Correia II, whose tenure was marred by a fraud and corruption scandal.

“I first ran for mayor with the hopes of providing residents with the stable, selfless, around-the-clock leadership that they deserve,” he said, and said he's made good on that promise.

He noted that he’s frequently out in the community, where residents approach him with concerns. He encouraged and thanked people for doing so, “the many residents who have spoken up and gotten involved in this effort to move our community in the right direction.”

City Council members are sworn in at Fall River's inauguration of municipal officers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.

City Council elects its leaders for the next term

Eight members of the City Council were sworn into office: Shawn Cadime, Joseph Camara, Paul Hart, Bradford Kilby, Linda Pereira, Cliff Ponte, Andrew Raposo and Laura Ferreira Sampson (formerly Washington). Not present was Michelle Dionne, who reportedly had a previous engagement out of town.

The council voted unanimously to elect Camara its president and Pereira its vice president.

Camara said everyone on the council is devoted to “improving the quality of life of all who live here,” working together even when there are disagreements.

Pereira noted that this is her 25th year on the council. “I guess I have stamina,” she joked.

“I assure you I still have the same excitement and devotion that I had 25 years ago.”

School Committee members are sworn in at Fall River's inauguration of municipal officers Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River.

No new faces in Fall River government, but missing one regular

Fall River's 2024 city government is entirely familiar faces. Returning to the School Committee is former member Thomas Khoury after sitting out a term. He joins Kevin Aguiar, Bobby Bailey, Michelle Larrivee, Shelli Pereira and Sara Rodrigues.

Hart returned to the City Council after having served from 1995 to 2001. Ponte also returned, after having challenged Coogan for the mayor’s seat two years ago.

Coogan thanked former councilors Leo O. Pelletier and Pam Lebeau, noting that in Pelletier's case, this was “the first time in a long time” he was not on the stage. The councilor, who first won elected office in 1981 and served more than three decades, declined to run due to health issues.

