Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group, backs congressional inquiry into January 6 US Capitol riot, as members of the GOP defect from McCarthy's stance

Charles Davis
·1 min read
AP20356824544211
Problem Solvers Caucus co-chairs Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., at podium, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., right, speak to the media with members of their caucus about the expected passage of the emergency COVID-19 relief bill, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A key bipartisan group of lawmakers has come out in support of a congressional commission to investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The Problem Solvers Caucus, which includes 58 members from both parties, announced its endorsement in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 75% of the lawmakers supported the decision, the group said, stating that an investigation could lead produce recommendations "to ensure an attack like January 6th can never take place again."

The development comes just hours after House Republican leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, came out against the proposed commission, which would empower a bipartisan panel of lawmakers to investigate the lead-up and response to the events of January 6.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • House GOP leader McCarthy opposes 9/11-style commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A day before the House is expected to vote on bipartisan legislation that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against it.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 assault

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won't support a bipartisan agreement to hold a 9/11 style commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.

  • U.S. House approves Capitol riot probe; many Republicans buck leadership

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create an independent commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, as one in six Republicans defied party leaders' attempts to block it. Over the past two days, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell worked to kill a bipartisan bill to establish the commission to investigate the violence that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer. But the House voted by 252-175 to approve the commission, which was styled after the panel that probed attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • McConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission

    Unlike House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seems open to a negotiated House bill that would set up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Even though a bipartisan deal was struck in the lower chamber last week, McCarthy slammed the result Tuesday morning, and it was widely assumed the proposal was dead on arrival in the Senate anyway after it presumably passes the Democratic-majority House. But McConnell surprised some analysts Tuesday when he said Senate Republicans were "undecided" about the bill and are "willing to listen" to arguments in favor of it. The senator certainly seems to have his concerns — namely that the commission may be unbalanced in favor of Democrats — but he didn't reiterate his previous suggestion that it needs to expand its scope beyond the riot (which is McCarthy's main gripe). Fascinating. McConnell says Senate GOP is “undecided” about Jan. 6 commission. expresses a bit of pause about Democrats controlling staff hiring. But this is surprising, given what we had been hearing from the rank and file. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 Regardless, Brian Rosenwald, a contributer at TheWeek.com, thinks that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) may be able to get to 60 votes without too much haggling. If all seven senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial back the bill, the Senate would need just three more defectors, and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) has already hinted at his support. This makes me think Schumer can get to 60 votes. Because you had 7 Rs who voted for impeachment and Rounds wasn’t one of them. https://t.co/m3bOA2ShOB — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtA$AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: 'The love of my life'The COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Sen. Johnson questions Dems' focus on Jan. 6 Capitol riot amid debate over independent commission

    Ron Johnson’s comments echo an attitude recently embraced by other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has opposed a bipartisan proposal to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol.

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," said Katko.

  • McCarthy races to contain GOP defections on Jan. 6 commission

    It’s the most recent high-profile, Trump-related fissure to emerge among House Republicans.

  • McCarthy's rejection of Capitol riot committee 'pathetic': Dem lawmaker

    "I'm pissed," Massachusetts Representative James McGovern said at the committee hearing.McGovern held up a copy of a letter Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that morning saying he would not support a measure creating a national commission of experts to investigate the deadly attack on Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump."I guess what's frustrating to me," McGovern continued, "is that this doesn't seem to be a disagreement over substance, or over policy. But I do think this is an issue of character, and this is an issue of fitness to lead."McGovern suggested McCarthy was cow-towing to pressure from Trump.The bill before the rules committee was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating his false claims of a stolen election. In its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators.Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission be expanded to investigate other forms of political violence and demonstrations, including protests against police brutality that roiled some cities over the summer of 2020.Others have claimed the deadly Capitol riot was "not an insurrection." McCarthy's rejection of the commission on Tuesday disappointed and angered those hoping the bill would gain a notable measure of Republican support."In a bipartisan way, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Katko come together and give us a finished product that should enjoy the support of every single member of this chamber," McGovern said, thumping his hand as he spoke."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic."

  • U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A proposal to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former president could become a witness. The Democratic-backed proposal won approval in the House of Representatives Rules Committee, setting up a planned vote in the full House on Wednesday. The party-line vote in the committee, with Democrats in favor and Republicans against, came hours after Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican and a Trump ally, announced his opposition.

  • Can a 9/11-style probe provide answers about the Capitol riot?

    Supporters say an independent commission can provide a definitive account of the deadly attack. Skeptics fear it would be just another partisan sideshow.

  • House OKs Jan. 6 commission, setting up Senate fight

    U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: "...the American people want us to find the truth."The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill to form a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, setting up a fight in the Senate, where the chamber's top Republican Mitch McConnell, who said in February that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the attack...MCCONNELL ON FEB. 13, 2021: "...disgraceful..."...said on Wednesday that he would oppose the measure.MCCONNELL: "I have made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of Jan. 6."Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.SCHUMER: "...we’ll see where our Republican friends stand, if they stand with truth or they stand with the 'Big Lie' and sweeping truth under the rug, which is so un-American."In a statement released Tuesday, Trump, who now also faces a criminal investigation of his family business in New York, urged McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy specifically to vote against the proposal, calling it a "Democrat trap" and demanded the commission also investigate last summer's George Floyd protests, events unrelated to the insurrection at the Capitol.McCarthy, who spoke with Trump by telephone on Jan. 6 and announced his opposition to the commission on Tuesday, could also be a key witness for the commission if it were to go ahead.At least 60 votes would be needed to advance the proposal in the evenly split Senate. According to media reports, at least two Republican senators - Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney - have signaled support for the commission, which could call the former president as a witness to explain his actions including his false claims that last year's presidential election was stolen from him.

