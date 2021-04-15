The problem within: Biden targets lead pipes, pushes equity

  • Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence during his home renovation, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, right and his partner Alexandra Reyes enjoys time with their one-year old son Joaquin Hernandez on Friday, April 9, 2021 at their residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez spent $15,000 changing out led pipes to his home ahead of having his first child. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez stands by his recent installation of Copper pipe at his residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization navigates through one of his presentation slides highlighting the lead in Chicago's water supply on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization passes by a Green Party sign where he acts as the chairman of the Cook County, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization sits by his home workstation on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization is silhouetted at the basement where he replaced the lead service water lines with copper pipes, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Troy Hernandez, environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization poses for a portrait on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Brenda Santoyo, a policy associate at the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization poses for a portrait on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Chicago's predominantly Latino Little Village neighborhood. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Family members participate in a moment of silence to honor the life of Fernando Cantu, a 78-year-old man who died shortly after the last year's botched smokestack implosion, Sunday, April 11, 2021.President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Copper pipe installation bringing water to Troy Hernandez's residence in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on Friday, April 9, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Chicago's Little Village neighborhood resident Maria Cecilia Quinones displays a sign reading "Chicago Deserves Better" during a rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021 organized by the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization honoring the community members who have lost their lives to environmental racism, in particular to last year's botched smokestack implosion in the Little Village area. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • People take part in a rally on Sunday, April 11, 2021 organized by the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization honoring the community members who have lost their lives to environmental racism, in particular to last year's botched smokestack implosion in the Little Village area. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A woman pushes a baby trolley as she cross a street in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. In the modest bungalows and two-flats of the Little Village neighborhood, there's never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face including ominous problems in their pipes. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • A towing vessel crosses Chicago River along the industrial section of the Little Village neighborhood on Sunday, April 11, 2021. President Joe Biden’s proposal to get rid of every lead water pipe in the country could have huge ramifications. That's especially true in communities where a large number of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw. The problem persists decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level. Biden announced the pipe proposal as part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
1 / 15

Biden Lead Pipes

Troy Hernandez, an environmental justice activist with Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization shows a piece of lead pipe obtained from his residence during his home renovation, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — In the modest bungalows and two-flats of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, there’s never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face. And then there is the less obvious but more ominous problem lurking in their pipes.

“There are so many issues that seem more immediate, whether it’s the roof, the windows, siding, insulation,” said 51-year-old Enrique Nieto, who has lived in the predominantly Latino neighborhood all his life. “The lead issue is not the one that’s right in front of you.”

Given short shrift by public officials for decades, the lead pipes snaking through Chicago and communities of every size from rural Maine to suburban California are in the national spotlight now as President Joe Biden pushes to spend $45 billion to replace every lead water pipe in the country as part of his big infrastructure package.

The moon-shot plan could have huge ramifications for this city and others where a swath of Black, Latino and low-income residents have been left effectively drinking from a lead straw decades after scientists established that lead consumption is unsafe at any level.

The White House holds out its lead-pipe proposal as a generation-changing opportunity to reduce brain-damaging exposure to lead in 400,000 schools and child care centers and 6 million to 10 million homes. It’s also an effort that the administration says can help create plenty of good-paying union jobs around the country.

There are few, if any, cities where the issue is more salient than Chicago. The nation’s third-largest city is still estimated to have some 380,000 lead pipes bringing water into homes, schools and businesses. The city required their use until a 1986 federal ban that came long after most other American cities had phased out their use in the face of an avalanche of research on lead’s toxicity.

Biden’s plan “would be enormous if it comes through,” said Troy Hernandez, an environmental activist in the city’s predominantly Latino Pilsen neighborhood. Hernandez recently spent $15,000 to replace the lead service lines bringing water into his home. “I question whether $45 billion is enough, but it’s a really important step.”

Since announcing his infrastructure plan, Biden has tried to frame his ambitious effort on lead pipes as advancing the cause of racial equity. The problem has long had a disproportionate impact on communities of color, according to environmental advocates and research.

Biden claims there are “hundreds of Flints all across America” -- a reference to the public health crisis that erupted in the predominantly Black Michigan city after the government switched to a new water supply in 2014 but failed to properly treat the water with chemicals to prevent lead pipes from disintegrating.

The problem nationally would not have been neglected so long if it hit closer to home for politicians, the president suggested.

“What do you think would happen if they found out all the lead pipes are up in the Capitol?” Biden said recently as he defended his plan against GOP complaints that it’s rife with wasteful spending.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in September that the city was launching two programs to begin addressing the issue. But with limited dollars, the city's effort this year is expected to dig out about 650 lead water service lines — pipes under homes that connect to water mains.

“This is a problem that was decades in the making and it is likely to take many, many, many years to address, and a lot of funding,” said the city's health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady.

Lead is unsafe to consume at any level for children, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Even low levels of lead in the blood can permanently damage the developing brains of children and result in slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures, according to the agency.

Biden’s lead-pipe plan is in sync with an order he signed soon after he took office pledging to target 40% of new clean energy and environmental spending at disadvantaged communities.

The Metropolitan Planning Council, a nonprofit group promoting equitable and sustainable growth in the Chicago region, reported last year that 65% of Illinois’ Black and Latino residents and 42% of its Asian American and Native American populations lived in communities containing 94% of the state’s known lead service lines. Thirty percent of the state’s white population lived in those same communities.

Even when the long-neglected problem gets attention, the help may not be evenly distributed.

In Washington, D.C., efforts by the city to give homeowners logistical help with lead service line replacements resulted in higher replacement rates for residents of high-income, white neighborhoods than for homeowners in low-income Black neighborhoods, according to a study by the Environmental Defense Fund advocacy group.

The scope of the problem nationally is massive, if not entirely documented. In some cities, including Chicago, the location of all the lead water pipes is not fully known.

The White House, which does not have a firm timeline on how long it would take to complete the project, says it intends to dedicate some of the money to identifying the scope of the issue.

Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech University civil and environmental engineer whose research helped expose Flint’s water crisis, estimates it probably would take 10 years to 15 years to replace all the nation’s lead pipes.

Estimated replacements costs vary widely, he said. Chicago, for example, has estimated the average cost of replacing a lead water service at $27,000. Cities such as Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey -- all of which launched replacement efforts in recent years -- have managed to do it for a fraction of that cost. The White House estimated $4,000 to $6,000 per pipe replacement in developing its proposal.

The White House says it would distribute the money to states and communities through two already established federal clean water programs.

“If it were done correctly, $45 billion is enough,” Edwards said. “And if it’s not, it will still make an enormous dent.”

In Little Village, concerns about lead levels have simmered for years.

Last year, Nieto said, residents became concerned after the implosion of a smoke stack at a decommissioned power plant left much of the neighborhood enveloped in dust. Some residents complained that their tap water was cloudy for some time after the implosion and feared that their old lead service lines may have been jarred, raising the level of lead particulates in the water. City officials tested the water and assured residents the water was safe, though some residents remained skeptical, Nieto said.

Most homeowners in the working-class neighborhood don’t have the wherewithal to replace lead service lines on their own, Nieto said, adding that Biden’s plan “would go a long way.”

Some of his neighbors are skeptical.

Irma Morales, 59, another longtime resident of the working-class neighborhood, said what Biden is proposing sounds good but she’s doubtful the federal government will actually deliver.

“They say but what do they do?” Morales said.

Brenda Santoyo, a policy associate at the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, said Biden’s plan -- if it comes to fruition -- could help demonstrate to Latino communities they aren’t forgotten.

“Replacing these lead lines would give our community members a sense of trust in government at a time when there hasn’t been a lot of reason to have trust,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Sophia Tareen contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Northern Ireland accelerates lockdown exit plans

    Northern Ireland will open outdoor dining from the end of April and hotels from late May, the British region's government said, in an acceleration of its lockdown exit plans that will see it reopen its economy far faster than neighbouring Ireland. All retail, outdoor restaurant and bar services and gyms will open on April 30, the Northern Ireland Executive said after earlier indicating they would open later in May. "We are now entering brighter and better times," Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster told the regional assembly in a speech to announce the new plans.

  • Harris will visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the "root causes" of border crossings

    Vice President Harris said Wednesday she plans to visit Mexico and Guatemala "as soon as possible" in a diplomatic effort to address surging migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has reached crisis levels. Harris, appointed by Biden as border czar, said she would be looking at the "root causes" that drive migration.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat she's saying: "Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I am looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle, stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala," Harris said at a virtual roundtable with experts on Wednesday, per Reuters.Most people in the Northern Triangle countries don't want to flee their homes but do so as a last resort due to financial instability, political turmoil and violence, among other things, Harris said. That's why the U.S. needs to help these countries reach economic stability, Harris added.Harris has already set up an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily increase security presence at their borders to curtail migration.Other top border officials visited Mexico and Guatemala in March.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Plastic rain is the new acid rain and a hidden threat to health, warns wildlife expert

    Plastic rain is the new acid rain, the head of The Wildlife Trusts has said, as microplastics from the sea are polluting our soil. Tiny particles of plastic, from bottles and other waste, are falling down on us from the sky after degrading to microplastics in the oceans. A new study in the journal Science found that over 14 months, more than 1,000 metric tons of microplastic particles fell into 11 protected areas in the western US each year, the equivalent of over 120 million plastic water bottles. Craig Bennett, CEO of The Wildlife Trusts, said that the world is not yet taking the plastics crisis seriously, but if we do not stop using the material we will see implications for human health. He told The Telegraph: “This will be taken as seriously as we have taken fossil fuels and acid rain. The real story that we're going to be talking about five to 10 years from now, is the impact of plastics and particularly microplastics on human health.” The wildlife campaigner pointed out that although we have seen “pictures of turtles drowning in the sea because they’ve eaten plastic bags”, the impact of plastics raining down on us, and entering our food chain has not been widely explored. He said: “The extraordinary impact of microplastics on the planet never goes away. You can't actually properly recycle them. The problems we're seeing now perhaps relate to the plastics that have been put out to the environment over the last 50, 60 or 70 years. "But over the last decade or so, you see the explosion of single use plastics – and some of those haven't even worked through the system yet. So I think there's a huge, huge concern for the future.” While measures by countries has reduced the acid rain problem, and the chemicals can be removed from soil and buildings, plastic rain is in some ways more worrying as the impact cannot be easily reduced. There is, at the moment, no real way to filter microplastics from the soil. This has implications for human health; a study published last year found that microplastics were found in every human organ studied by scientists.

  • Canada to rule on whether big telcos must extend wireless access for minnows

    Canada's telecommunications regulator will rule on Thursday on whether reluctant big wireless providers must do more to increase competition in a market that has some of the world's highest billing rates. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is at odds with the telecom operators and ordered them in March last year to bring down cellphone bills by 25% or face consequences. The ruling Liberals want the major firms to offer wholesale wireless access to so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), smaller outfits that resell the capacity at reduced retail prices and pass on the savings to consumers.

  • Florida’s two Republican senators say it’s too soon to weigh in on Matt Gaetz

    Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker.

  • ‘Mommy did it,’ stabbed 5-year-old girl told her grandma, Pennsylvania police say

    “We plead for the strength and recovery of that beautiful little girl as she continues to fight for her life.”

  • White couple arrested for attacking interracial couple, Richland County deputies say

    The robbery and assault happened outside a Dollar Tree store on Two Notch Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Road to ruin: informal byways sow seeds of destruction in Colombia's Amazon

    The dirt tracks winding through southern Colombia's tangled jungle often mark the beginning of the end for besieged patches of rainforest in this part of the Amazon. Across San Vicente del Caguan, one of the country's most deforested regions, illegal and informal roads fan out in an ever-expanding network, bringing visitors, commercial interests and farmers and ranchers who clear and burn the land. The result is the steady decay of Colombia's Amazon.

  • Clover appoints Trump official, industry vet to board amid market struggles, Medicare push

    Clover appoints new board member, former CMS official, to help grow company.

  • U.S. utilities want protection from Biden's tight timeline in clean energy mandate

    The U.S. power industry is willing to comply with a proposed requirement that it eliminate carbon emissions by 2035 as long as it has flexibility on how to achieve that goal and the ability to miss compliance deadlines that prove unrealistic, according to the nation’s top electric utility lobby group. The comments underscore concerns in the U.S. power industry that President Joe Biden’s goal to quickly eliminate the power sector’s emissions will require breakthroughs in clean energy technology that may not materialize in time – like long-duration battery storage for wind and solar power, advanced nuclear plants, and carbon capture projects.

  • Louisiana congresswoman takes office, replacing late husband

    Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow was sworn into the House on Wednesday, claiming the seat her late husband was elected to but never filled after dying of COVID-19 in late December, days before taking office. Letlow easily won a special election last month to represent the heavily Republican district in northeastern Louisiana. A university administrator making her first run for public office, she won the backing of former President Donald Trump and decisively outraised her opponents.

  • Texas bill could send parents to prison for providing gender-affirming care

    The measure would redefine child abuse to include parents who consent to hormone therapy and puberty blockers for their transgender children.

  • Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization" in Fiery Tweets

    How does Katy Perry really feel about social media? The singer let it be known in a series of tweets on April 14, writing at one point, "Social media is trash."

  • Planet, NASA, universities team up to build satellites that monitor methane, carbon emissions

    A new era in monitoring compliance of environmental regulations is quickly approaching, signaled in part by plans announced Thursday to deploy a network of satellites that can pinpoint sources of of methane and carbon dioxide emissions. Why it matters: The new nonprofit, known as Carbon Mapper, aims to launch its first satellite in 2023 that can detect methane super-emitters and track carbon emissions. If successful, it could transform the way policymakers regulate greenhouse gas emissions and also generate a wealth of data for public use.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Carbon Mapper — which combines the skills of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and satellite firm Planet with the state of California, two universities in Arizona, a foundation and an environmental think tank — has raised $100 million for its first two satellites, planned for launch in 2023. A second phase, consisting of a constellation of satellites, is in the design stages for launch in 2025.When combined with efforts by the environmental group EDF to launch its own methane-tracking satellite, the development signals the move toward real-time emissions monitoring. The new consortium represents a potential leap forward in the long-running effort to hold polluters accountable. The intrigue: Depending on whether these efforts are successful, regulators may be able to know, in near real-time, how well a company, state or nation is living up to its climate commitments. This venture could bolster support for emissions reduction programs, from the consumer level in the form of certification programs for things like lower emissions natural gas, to the international arena, where nations could independently monitor the emissions from other countries. Details: The space-based effort, which would be complemented by image processing on the ground and an open data portal for the public, would be supplemented in California by aircraft monitoring to gather additional information on pollution sources, Carbon Mapper said in a press release. Of note: A space-based system is particularly well-suited to monitoring methane emissions hot spots, also known as "super emitters."Methane is a far more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide in when measured on short timescales, and research has shown that a relatively small number of natural gas facilities, including drilling sites and pipelines, can be large sources of emissions. In addition, these hot spots can vary in time and place, depending on a facility's operations. That makes spotting them difficult unless there is continuous monitoring from above.What they're saying: "We're providing the zoom lens to find these point source methane and CO2 emissions and quantify them, and to get them in the hands of operators within 24 hours, so that they can take rapid action," said Planet co-founder and chief strategy officer Robbie Schingler in an interview. What to watch: The new initiative gives California, which is seeking to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, a powerful new tool to cut methane emissions. Flashback: The state saw a massive methane leak at the Aliso Canyon facility in southern California beginning in 2015, which emitted roughly 109,000 metric tons of methane.Context: The participation of Planet, which operates the largest Earth observing fleet of imaging satellites, many of which are no bigger than a shoebox, and NASA JPL, adds a level of technical expertise that will allow the satellites to not only map carbon and methane emissions, but also gather other data that will be useful for scientists, the public and businesses. By the numbers: Carbon Mapper itself is privately funded via Bloomberg Philanthropies, High Tide Foundation, the Grantham Foundation for Protection of the Environment, the University of Arizona and other donors. Yes, but: While $100 million has been raised so far, future funding would be needed and technological hurdles overcome to achieve the full goals of the effort. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mitch McConnell wants his conference to say nice things about these 2 Democrats

    Keep Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema close and publicly praise them, Mitch McConnell explained, because they could “save this institution.”

  • Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback

    Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a ban on any HIV/AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle" as they faced a lawsuit, they have approved revamping the state's sex education laws to make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues. The measure pushed by a powerful social conservative group is framed as a parental rights issue and would require schools to get parents' permission for discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes. Schools also would need parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation, such as a discussion of the modern gay rights movement that sprang from the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York.

  • 1 dead, 12 crew members still missing after ship capsizes

    Rescue crews are scouring an area larger than the state of Rhode Island after a vessel with 19 people on board capsized off the coast of Louisiana on Tuesday.

  • How much does the US owe the rest of the world for climate change?

    John Kerry's trip to China is about climate change, but the US will need to buy back its credibility with cash.

  • The KC-46 has a messy problem with its palletized toilet

    The head of U.S. Transportation Command says the issue won't affect plans to conduct limited operations with the KC-46 this summer.

  • Corinne Foxx Says Dad Jamie Once Went to Her High School Boyfriend's House to Intimidate Him

    Corinne Foxx also revealed that her actor father once took her to a club when she was 10 years old