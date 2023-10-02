Problems with drinking and divorce get Miami and Broward attorneys suspended

Substance abuse and mishandling real estate money put two South Florida lawyers on the monthly Florida Bar report of attorneys disciplined by the state Supreme Court.

In alphabetical order:

Tarica LaBossiere, Lauderhill

After being busted in Boynton Beach in May 2018, Tarica LaBossiere (admitted to the Bar in 2018) pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence and got 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

That’s the criminal side. On the professional side, LaBossiere entered a contract with Florida Lawyers Assistance, which provides support to lawyers with substance abuse issues. LaBossiere didn’t comply with that, so in April 2021, she got an official admonishment and a three-year probation.

LaBossiere signed a new contract with Florida Lawyers Assistance that required she “totally refrain from the use of all mood-altering substances, including alcohol and any beverage, food, or non-prescribed medication containing alcohol or other mood altering substance....”

When LaBossiere tested positive for cocaine in August 2022, she said she would spent the night in a house where cocaine was used, but hadn’t used it herself. LaBossiere couldn’t provide a reason for a positive alcohol test in November 2022.

That counted as contempt of court. LaBossiere’s 91-day suspension started on Aug. 3. The order from the state supremes says LaBossiere told the court she’s no longer practicing law.

Wanda Rufin, Miami

Wanda Rufin (admitted in 1999) represented the husband side of a divorce, during which the couple sold their house and netted $303,703. Rufin put that into her trust account. But, a court ruled, after she distributed the money to all parties, Rufin had “improperly distributed” $71,897 that should have gone to the ex-wife.

“When the court ordered a final equitable distribution to the former wife, Rufin failed to advise the court about the remaining balance of the marital funds held in a second escrow account,” the Florida Bar explained.

Rufin paid the ex-wife the $71,897. Her one-year suspension starts Saturday.