Problems we found at the Wayne County juvenile jail

An ongoing Free Press investigation continues to find problems at Wayne County's juvenile jail, even after county officials moved youths this fall to a vacant adult jail to improve safety.

The latest incident drawing scrutiny — including from state investigators — involved the use of a Taser by a sheriff's deputy late last month to control a 16-year-old authorities say broke out of his cell and threatened deputies. Authorities said it was necessary to protect the teen and others, but experts say it is a use of force rarely seen in such juvenile facilities.

The overcrowding and understaffing troubles at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility have created what critics have called "deplorable" and "inhumane" conditions. One parent said kids have been "treated like animals.”

And a juvenile jail employee told the Free Press in the fall: "I would sell my soul if it was my kid in there … to get them out" because of how bad conditions are.

Among the Free Press findings:

∎ Youths have been confined to their rooms for long periods, more than a week at times, and denied basic care, including daily showers, recreation, medication and education. Former staffers said in the past juveniles regularly were let out for recreation, schooling and other activities.

∎ The state has given special permission to the facility to bend lockdown and staffing rules since last spring because of the staffing shortage.

∎ In October, the Free Press observed court hearings where several juveniles were unable to get out of their rooms at the facility to participate, as they typically would, in their virtual court hearings over Zoom. Instead, they appeared by peering through the long, thin windows of their locked doors.

∎ Photos obtained by the Free Press under the state's Freedom of Information Act showed the conditions of a room where one youth was held in for 18 days. The photos, which were part of a state investigation into the lengthy seclusion, showed the juvenile sitting on a tattered mattress on the floor and the room strewn with food containers and trash.

Story continues

∎ Youths were left to mostly educate themselves for weeks after officials moved them to a vacant adult jail in Hamtramck because the charter school responsible for providing education was initially authorized to operate only at locations in Detroit.

∎ Some youths were confined to their rooms for up to 10 days because of a COVID-19 outbreak that began in late December in the facility's male units.

∎ Officials in January doubled and tripled up some youths in rooms because of overcrowding.

∎ A statewide shortage of beds at secure residential facilities has meant lengthier stays at the Wayne County juvenile jail, where many youths are being housed as they await placements. Contributing to the lack of spaces for youths was the state shutting down a pair of youth residential treatment centers in Detroit in July. The closures came after a series of shocking abuse allegations against employees, including that a young patient was bitten, choked and taunted to kill herself.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Problems we found at the Wayne County juvenile jail