Problems persist at Salem trampoline park, manager responds

Apr. 19—SALEM, N.H. — Two more teens were arrested for misbehaving at a Route 28 trampoline park over the weekend, adding to a list of juveniles already facing charges that stem from the spot.

Ever since The Eagle-Tribune reported 45 police responses to Fun City in the business's first five months, manager Ethan Zhang has responded with efforts to stop the ongoing problems.

The latest incident Saturday ended when police arrested a 16-year-old and 15-year-old before turning them over to their parents.

Records show that the older teen is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of simple assault. The younger is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

Police say four youths were asked to leave Fun City about 9:30 p.m. after two of them escalated their behavior and prompted a call to authorities. Further details, including their identities, are blocked from the public because of their age.

Zhang, who was not present at the time, said he was told by his workers that the small group was yelling swears at other customers.

"We cannot predict who comes to the park that may cause trouble, but we have identified that during our busiest time, emotions are high when there's more traffic," Zhang told the newspaper.

He said Salem police were being utilized "for a short time for private detail," but that practice was stopped "due to complaints from customers and staff." Zhang noted that police were not doing anything wrong, "but maybe customers just felt uncomfortable with an officer walking around."

A private security firm has been hired instead, Zhang said.

"Anytime there is a large group of kids and even adults anywhere, we have to monitor their activities and address issues quickly. We also need the cooperation and support of the parents and guardians of those children to help us," he added.

Patrons who break Fun City's rules will be told to leave, or depending on the severity of misconduct, banned, the manager said.

The business is advertised for all ages and is open every day of the week, offering basketball, dodgeball, a playground, ninja course, rock climbing, bumper ball, parkour, trampolines, zip line, battle beam, a foam pit and arcades.

Calls have been received at police headquarters for assault, disputes, fights, unwanted subjects and more since an occupancy certificate was issued to Fun City on Nov. 1.

Twice this year, brawls have broken out involving teens and pre-teens, records show.

On Feb. 5 at 10:19 p.m., a caller reported 30 to 40 people fighting in the lobby and parking lot. A 14-year-old, who is not identified publicly because of the individual's age, was charged with two counts of resisting arrest, false fire alarms, disorderly conduct and littering.

On Feb. 26, Detective Joe Touma called police headquarters requesting backup for another large fight in the parking lot just before 10 p.m.