‘Problems Worth Solving’: How Kellogg Equips MBAs For The Diverse Demands Of Product Management

By some estimates, between 2017 and 2019 demand for product management roles in the United States increased by 32%. It’s a career track that has only grown in popularity since as businesses place ever-greater importance on data, software development, and design in their decision-making.

Product managers, or PMs, are “a hub to a bunch of spokes,” says Emi Rosanwo, a second-year, dual-degree “MMM” student at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering and Kellogg School of Management. Graduates of the multidisciplinary program earn both an MBA and a Master of Science in Design Innovation; notable MMM alumni can be found in the C-Suite of IBM, American Express, and Harley-Davidson.

“You have to interact with legal, compliance, technology, and design — all to drive towards a specific business vision,” Rosanwo says.

‘SO MANY DIFFERENT PEOPLE CAN BE PRODUCT MANAGERS’

It’s a career whose reality varies widely across different companies and industries. In short, for a product to succeed, a product manager must act as the conductor to its many functions.

Poets&Quants spoke with a pair of second-year students at the Kellogg School whose summer internships in product management demonstrated how diverse their PM career promises to be. The conversations centered on how Northwestern Kellogg equips its students for success in the role.

“This field is a bit of a buzzword, and it can get confusing to know what it really means to be a PM,” Rosanwo says. “If you’re coming to Kellogg, people are willing to help you navigate it and figure out what companies are the right fit for you.”

Prior to starting the MMM program, Rosanwo worked in the startup space and then spent time as a technology consultant. “From both of those experiences, I learned that I care about improving people’s quality of life,” she says.

In order to do that, she realized that she needed to better understand people’s needs. She decided to try a PM role at Nike as part of her summer internship.

ONE SUMMER, 13 PMs, 13 DIFFERENT ROLES

Rosamwo worked as one of 13 PM interns — each of whom had a vastly different role — in Nike’s Digital Product Department.

“What was most surprising to me is that so many different people can be PMs,” she says. “I met amazing PMs at Nike who were focused on different types of products and stages of product. I wasn’t expecting there to be that much opportunity within the field.”

Her internship was centered around reconsidering how Nike applies technology to customer service and its digital products. Through interviewing consumers across North America and Europe, she was able to identify consumers’ pain points and learn how they’ve been interacting with the company. This led to the creation of a new potential product and approach, which Nike will start executing in Europe.

Coming from the startup world, which she describes as “collaborative and team-oriented,” this PM role exposed her to seeing how to own and drive a product. “My biggest takeaway was the ability to really assume ownership and autonomy, which is something that Kellogg has equipped me well for,” she explains.

‘THERE’S A BIGGER WORLD THAN JUST SILICON VALLEY’

Second-year MBA student Aniket Saoji also pursued a PM internship. His stint was at Google Health, where he worked on a new product that uses AI and machine learning to gain insights from health data.

Born and raised in California, he grew up with big tech right in his backyard. Prior to Kellogg, he worked as a software engineer and PM at Workday Inc. But he realized that the higher he climbed in his PM career, the more stakeholders he had to deal with, such as sales, marketing, and finance folks. “While I could get exposure to a lot of those different roles by staying at Workday, I thought I could get a more holistic business exposure at business school,” he explains.

“The network here is incredible,” he continues. “You’re dealing with kind, ambitious, incredible leaders across a ton of different industries and geographies. It opened my eyes to see that there’s a bigger world than just Silicon Valley.”

His biggest takeaway from his internship was realizing the importance of soft skills as a PM. Since the role requires leading and translating a vision to a variety of folks, leaning on these skills is key. “You need a baseline of hard skills,” he says. “But I think soft skills are important — maybe even more so than hard skills at times — because you’re collaborating with so many different people. And I think that’s something that Kellogg really emphasizes.”

‘YOU DON’T HAVE TO BE ONE SPECIFIC TYPE OF PERSON TO BE A GOOD PM’

Aniket Saoji: “PM is a cool space because there are so many products and problems worth solving. Business school is an incredible place to explore these problems.”

Through their internships, both Rosanwo and Saoji realized how diverse the PM role can be — especially depending on what stage in the life cycle the product is in. “You don’t have to be one specific type of person to be a good PM,” says Rosanwo.

Plus, they both believe that in order to succeed as PMs, people need to be natural problem solvers and able to handle ambiguity. “People need to be able to figure out problems and solutions through an iterative process of divergent and convergent thinking,” continues Rosanwo. “Some people are really good at that, while others are better at the growth stage, refinement, and connecting with consumers to figure out what the next iteration of a product should be. As a PM, you have to be able to determine what you’re prioritizing.”

“On top of dealing with a problem, you’re convincing other people what the right path forward is,” adds Saoji.

AT KELLOGG, PREPARING SUCCESSFUL PRODUCT MANAGERS

Both students feel that Kellogg’s Career Management Center (CMC) recruiting process helped them to land a PM role with confidence. They each were able to speak with Kellogg alumni and take part in panels and networking calls between Kellogg and their company of choice.

Aside from the formal CMC recruitment, Kellogg’s curriculum also helped them to transition into PM. “Most classes have some element of group work,” says Rosanwo. “Learning to interact and work well with people from around the globe is an important skill set.”

She says that most of Kellogg’s learning is experiential, which builds practical skills for the working world. “There are a lot of opportunities at Kellogg for you to actually get hands-on work experience in real time, or do in-quarter internships where you can easily transfer over the same learnings,” she continues. “The access to resources to develop your professional toolkit are very accessible.”

‘THERE ARE SO MANY PROBLEMS WORTH SOLVING’

While both students are keeping their career options open following graduation, their internships equipped them with skills that they’ll carry forward — wherever the future leads them. They’re approaching their second years ready to garner even more skills to make them a successful leader, in tech and beyond.

Saoji recommends that students curious about PM figure out what problems they like to solve, and how they want to spend their energy. “PM is a cool space because there are so many products and problems worth solving,” he says. “Business school is an incredible place to explore these problems. From there, things will naturally fall into place.”

Rosanwo advises that students get involved in as many pockets of Kellogg as possible, and to continually push themselves out of their comfort zones. “Don’t let the fear of this big industry keep you nervous,” she says. “Kellogg is a great place with great people who are willing to support you as you navigate if you want to be in this field.”

