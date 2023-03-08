Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) investors are sitting on a loss of 59% if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 56% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 37% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Procaps Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 13% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Procaps Group further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Procaps Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Procaps Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Procaps Group shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 56%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 6.9%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 17% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Procaps Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Procaps Group has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

