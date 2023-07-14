Proceedings in 2020 robbery case delayed

Jul. 13—GOSHEN — A South Bend man accused of armed robbery was unable to appear in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday due to already being in custody at Westfield Correctional Facility.

LaSean T. Green, 31, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery after allegedly holding a man up and injuring him after a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong.

Police said the two had planned to meet at Cabin Coffee Co., 707 Lincolnway East, Feb. 20, 2020. According to the charging affidavit, the victim intended to purchase two phones from Green, who after getting out of the car, demanded the money and pistol-whipped the victim while a second suspect helped him take the money.

Green has a history of arrests dating back to a 2011 burglary charge, however, most charges reported by police are traffic violations. More recently, he's been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement in St. Joseph County, arrests which, after several bonds and subsequent failures to appear, have left him stuck in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Elkhart County Court records also indicate Green had approval to be released to Elkhart County for a jury trial which had been scheduled for Feb. 20 with the understanding that he'd be returned to St. Joseph County Jail by Feb. 27 to prepare for jury trial in those two cases. The Feb. 20 jury trial was scheduled and Green found himself at the state institution anyway. Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said Thursday that he would issue an order to get Green back into Elkhart County custody so they could finish proceedings. The jury trial was rescheduled for March 18, with a status conference Feb. 22.

PEDRO PORTILLO

An Elkhart man's bond reduction was denied during Thursday's court proceedings.

Pedro Portillo, 48, is being charged with burglary and a series of violent felonies after an altercation with his ex-fiancé.

Portillo is charged with burglary, a Level 3 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery with priors, a Level 6 felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 felony, from an incident June 3. He's also had an additional misdemeanor domestic battery charge added to the charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Portillo broke into a home at 2731 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, threatening and battering his ex-fiance, Rosa Castro Torres. Around 9 p.m. June 3, witnesses on the scene told police a door at the home had been broken open, there was blood all over the house, and their friend was missing.

Officers pinged her phone and later found her. Castro Torres told police she'd agreed to meet him but when he came to the house around 11 a.m. and believed he was intoxicated or high on cocaine, acting strange, and being verbally aggressive, and punched her in her left eye so she ran into the home, but Portilla forced his way in the door and choked her, the affidavit reads. She was chased in and out of the home until she was able to lock the door and go to an upstairs bedroom, but Portilla again broke in, entering the room, pulling her hair, and choking her again, stating that he was going to kill her, then leaving, court records stated.

Police said in the affidavit they found Portillo at 600 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and confirmed bleeding injuries on his hands and wrists that they believed were caused by breaking in through the window. Portillo said Castro Torres had asked to meet with him, and that the doors were open, but later claimed his injuries were from opening the doors and that he did not hurt Castro Torres but did see a mark on her right eye. He later admitted to breaking the glass but asserted that he did not touch Castro Torres, the affidavit reads.

Portillo told police that he was in the home, and she asked him to leave, and when he saw the injury, he became jealous and demanded to know who had injured her, according to the affidavit. Police noted that Portillo has a prior unrelated battery conviction and an ongoing battery case against Castro Torres.

Portillo was appointed a public defender. He is scheduled for a trial status conference is scheduled for Jan. 25, and the case is scheduled for a bench trial for the misdemeanors and a jury trial for felonies Feb. 19.

QUINN ALWELL

Another Elkhart man accused in a crime against an ex withdrew his request for a bond reduction during Thursday's court proceedings.

Quinn Alwell, 45, is accused of a robbery against his recent ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend May 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alwell kicked open the door to his ex-girlfriend's home at 2250 Cassopolis St., Lot 33, Elkhart. The woman's current boyfriend was standing in the doorway. Alwell reportedly attacked him and stole cash totaling $880, and also took cards from his wallet. He then reportedly punched his ex-girlfriend and spoke to her, but she couldn't remember what he'd said.

Alwell is charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery elevated to a Level 6 felony due to a previous conviction. He is also accused of unlawful possession of a syringe.

Alwell had a pretrial conference Thursday. He has a trial status Jan. 25, and a trial scheduled for Feb. 19.

KEONDRE HARRIS

One of two Elkhart teens charged with armed robbery is seeking to combine a probation violation with his robbery case.

Keondre Harris, 17, is charged with a Level 3 felony of armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement from a gas station robbery March 23, 2021.

According to police in a probable cause affidavit, he and Elijah Coleman, also 17, used a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart March 23. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to the affidavit.

Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash, the affidavit reads. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.

As police responded, they caught up to the suspects and arrested them following foot pursuits, according to the affidavit. After they were taken into custody, police said in their report about $140 from the stolen loot was found on Harris. Added to what the victim recovered, a few dozen dollars was still missing from the $700 that was initially taken, according to the affidavit.

Further proceedings are scheduled for Aug. 3.

BRETT N. BIRDSALL

A man accused of robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon entered a plea agreement Thursday.

Brett Birdsall, 29, is accused in the March 9, 2022, stabbing of James Kephart in the 200 block of State Street in Elkhart.

According to a police affidavit, Kephart told police he'd been using illegal drugs with two individuals, a man and a woman, and a conversation of a sexual nature ensued before the three of them broke into a garage at 209 State St., Elkhart. There the man allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money from him. A scuffle ensued during which Kephart was stabbed and his wallet was stolen.

The two individuals left the scene and later on, police found two people matching the description provided "acting suspicious and looking back toward the location of the victim," according to court documents.

With blood dripping from his hands, Birdsall and a woman were detained, the charging affidavit reads. The affidavit also states the woman, later identified as Shontera Wilson, initially falsely identified herself as her sister, and also had blood at the base on her pinky. Wilson reportedly told officers that she had two knives in her sweatshirt pocket. Officers said in their report they found three on her, along with a plastic bundle of what officers believed to be meth and a glass pipe, and a wallet with Kephart's documents.

Both Birdsall and Wilson denied to officers any involvement in the robbery, but allegedly admitted they'd been in contact with Kephart, with Wilson reportedly stating that he'd found the wall on the ground and picked it up knowing nothing about the stabbing or robbery. Birdsall stated in the charging affidavit that he had been in the garage with Kephart, but that Kephart had attacked him with a knife instead and the wallet fell out of his pocket and was then taken.

Birdsall's plea agreement dismisses the robbery charge but includes a charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. The plea agreement for the charge is a total of five years, with three years suspended and three years on reporting probation.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 31.

CHARLES MILLER

An armed robbery suspect's jury trial was continued Thursday. Charles Miller, 34, is charged in connection with a robbery that occurred at Kroger, 130 W. Hively Ave. Jan. 15.

According to an affidavit, a caller contacted police to inform them of a robbery in progress and told them the man was last seen running north behind Kroger and had hopped a fence continuing north behind Pierre Moran Public Library, 2400 Benham Ave. The caller also advised that the man had taken a woman's purse and threatened him with a knife.

An officer located a man matching the description offered to police who appeared to have blood on his hands and a pocket knife sticking out of his waistband, blade up. According to the affidavit, the victim said she'd been returning to her car with her daughter and heard someone get into the backseat.

The man demanded the keys to her vehicle or told her to start driving (the two women did not agree) but she refused so he pulled out a knife and brought it to her neck, the affidavit reads. Her passenger grabbed a hold of the man's arm that was holding the knife, then he attempted to cut the driver's hands although her hands and the gloves she was wearing did not develop cuts on them, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police at that point she opened the driver's side door and dropped the keys on the ground outside the vehicle. The man walked around to the driver's side door and took her Coach purse, containing two Coach wallets, an iPhone, $74, and three silver rings, off the floorboard and left, the affidavit reads. Police found the purse in a nearby recycling container and returned the items to her. Miller denied any involvement.

Miller's jury trial was rescheduled to March 18, with a trial status conference Feb. 24, and a further proceedings hearing Aug. 17.

JORDON M. NORTON

An Elkhart man charged with murder is preparing for his second jury trial after the first one resulted in a hung jury.

In his trial Nov. 4, 2021, Jordon Norton was found guilty of Count 2, battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and Count 3, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, but the jury couldn't make a decision on Count 1, murder.

Norton is accused in the Aug. 26, 2020, murder of David Artley at Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart. Norton now has two self-defense notices filed in the case — one with ongoing evaluations for PTSD, and one of his defense attorneys indicates a theory of double jeopardy. Norton is also attempting to file an appeal for the two felonies he was found guilty of.

Christofeno acknowledged that the appellate court dismissed Norton's case due to lack of timely appearance, but blamed himself and indicated that his own lack of notice to the defense was the cause of the dismissal.

According to Deputy Public Defender Ethan Legg, discussions on a new mental health diagnosis for Norton are at a standstill. The result, if successful, would allow Norton to plead insanity. Since the trial has already happened once and the defense in the original trial was self-defense, it creates a unique situation. At the moment, though, plans are still to move forward on the Aug. 7 trial date. An additional status conference is scheduled for July 20.

CORREON M. MEUX

An Elkhart teen met in circuit court Thursday morning seeking a continuance for his jury trial on a charge of murder.

Correon Meux, 15, is charged in connection with the killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting. Not much is known about the case as, due to the minor status of Meux, the case is privatized.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid, but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation, court records stated.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told the court that the state offered Meux a plea agreement which has not yet been accepted, and so the state is rescinding the offer, which would have removed the enhancement for use of a handgun.

The retrial of Jordon Norton is already scheduled for Aug. 7, the tentative date Meux also had, so Meux's trial was continued to Dec. 4, assuming the case already scheduled for that date does not make it to trial.

CRISTIAN PARADA QUINTANILLA

A burglary suspect's trial date of Aug. 7 was continued to March 18 but his psychological evaluations are still ongoing.

During Thursday's court proceedings, Parada Quintanilla said, through a translator that he did not understand the purpose of the proceedings, stating "I do not understand. I am seeking my freedom."

Christofeno indicated during a discussion later on with Johnson that Parada Quintanilla may not understand what is going on and further evaluations will be necessary after a conversation with Parada Quintanilla.

Cristian Parada Quintanilla of Elkhart is accused of a burglary that took place Jan. 14. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to a call for an alarm at Smokes++ in the Market Centre plaza, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, and arrived to find the front door glass broken. The officer who responded to the call reported seeing an individual bending over the back side of the sales counter and went out to his vehicle to keep watch and called for backup.

As reported in the affidavit, through a translator, Parada Quintanilla allegedly told officers that he'd broken into the business because he wanted to get deported and that he'd committed a previous burglary at the same location Nov. 19. Officers also said they found a large gray Adidas backpack on the floor and a smaller backpack on the counter both filled with products from the store and a Louisville Slugger baseball bat on the floor near the backpack. Items in the bags totaled $3,479.

During the pretrial conference Thursday, however, public defender Mathew Johnson told the court that Parada Quintanilla was born in Elkhart and while he's lived in El Salvador and Oklahoma, he does not have significant contacts there and has the ability to bond out. Parada Quintanilla also has a job and apartment available to him, Johnson said, and that he would need mental health counseling while the case makes it way through court. Prosecution indicated that Parada Quintanilla said during a report that he has interests in returning to El Salvador, and addressed Parada Quintanilla's comments from the probable cause affidavit surrounding wanting to be deported.