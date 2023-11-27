Proceedings continue in Raisin Township domestic violence murder case

ADRIAN — Proceedings in a domestic violence murder in Raisin Township were continued into December at a hearing Wednesday.

Michael Lee Allison, 45, of Raisin Township has his next pretrial hearing scheduled for Dec. 20 in Lenawee County Circuit Court. He is charged with open murder and felony firearm in the death of his wife, Nicole Marie Allison, on July 4, 2022, at their home in Raisin Township.

Allison made a brief appearance by video in court Wednesday. Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone told him that his main attorney, Lenawee County Public Defender John Glaser, was in a jury trial in the other circuit courtroom and had asked that Wednesday's pretrial be adjourned. Assistant public defender Rhonda Underwood filled in for Glaser in Allison's hearing. Lenawee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Hartung agreed to the adjournment.

Allison is being held in the Lenawee County Jail on a $10.5 million bond.

Raisin Township police took Allison into custody shortly after being dispatched at 6:45 p.m. July 4, 2022, to a report of shots being fired. An arriving officer saw 27-year-old Nicole Allison’s body in a ditch in front of their residence in the 2900 block of Gady Road. The officer then saw Michael Allison, who was carrying a shotgun, approaching from the area of the house. After the officer gave several commands, Michael Allison placed the gun on the ground and he was ordered to lie down, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Raisin Township Police Department in the district court case file.

In speaking to the Raisin Township officer at the scene and later in an interview at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office with a sheriff’s detective and a Raisin Township sergeant, Michael Allison said he and Nicole were inside their home when he punched her several times after she told him their relationship was over. She fled the house looking for help, and he grabbed his shotgun and followed her outside to the front yard where he shot her twice, killing her.

Evidence at the scene supported Allison’s account of the incident, the affidavit said.

According to online circuit court records, the previous hearing in the case in September was adjourned because the court was awaiting the results of a forensic psychological examination regarding Allison's criminal responsibility.

Allison faces up to life in prison without parole if he is convicted. The open murder charge allows a jury to decide the degree of murder if the case goes to trial. First-degree murder, which involves premeditation, is punishable by life in prison without parole. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Felony firearm, or possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, is punishable by a mandatory two-year sentence that is served before any other sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Proceedings continue in Raisin Township domestic violence murder case