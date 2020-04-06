Process Analyzer Market Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2025

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global process analyzer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.
This report provides a deep insight into the global process analyzer market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The growing oil and gas industry represent one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is a growing need for wastewater treatment plants since the industrial wastewater is characterized by high concentrations of salts, particles and toxic chemicals, which are harmful to the environment. The increasing water shortage is catalyzing the need for the treatment and disposal of wastewater, which is also contributing to the market growth.
Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly adopting analyzers to constantly monitor production processes for optimizing the usage of resources and reducing the amount of waste generated. Manual inspection techniques are rapidly being replaced to reduce losses caused by human errors and, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Similarly, the adoption of process analysis tools by the pharmaceutical industry is acting as a growth-inducing factor.
Other factors, including rapid automation of industrial processes, coupled with the favorable government policies to ensure better production and quality of industrial products, are projected to drive the market further.
Based on the product type, the market has been majorly segmented into gas analyzers and liquid analyzers. Gas analyzers currently account for the highest market share.
Based on the end-use industry, power and wastewater treatment represent the major end-use industries for the liquid analyzers, while, oil and gas represent as the largest end-use industry for the gas analyzers.
On the geographical front, North America currently represents the biggest market for process analyzers.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Process Instruments, Cemtrex Inc., Emerson Electric, Endress+Hauser AG, GE Analytical Instruments, Hach Lange GmbH, Honeywell, Mettler Toledo, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global process analyzer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global process analyzer industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global process analyzer industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global process analyzer industry?
- What is the structure of the global process analyzer industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global process analyzer industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Process Analyzer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Liquid Analyzer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 pH Analyzers
6.1.2.2 Conductivity Analyzers
6.1.2.3 Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers
6.1.2.4 Turbidity Analyzers
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Gas Analyzer
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Technologies
6.2.2.1 Electrochemical
6.2.2.2 Zirconia
6.2.2.3 Tunable Diode Laser
6.2.2.4 Infrared
6.2.2.5 Paramagnetic
6.2.2.6 Catalytic
6.2.2.7 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
7.1 Liquid Analyzer
7.2 Gas Analyzer
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB
14.3.2 AMETEK Process Instruments
14.3.3 Cemtrex Inc.
14.3.4 Emerson Electric
14.3.5 Endress+Hauser AG
14.3.6 GE Analytical Instruments
14.3.7 Hach Lange GmbH
14.3.8 Honeywell
14.3.9 Mettler Toledo
14.3.10 Schneider Electric
14.3.11 Siemens AG
14.3.12 Teledyne Technologies International Corp.
14.3.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.3.14 Yokogawa Electric
