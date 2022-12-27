This is the process Todd Chrisley will undergo when he reports to prison next month

We are now getting a better idea of what Todd Chrisley, and likely his wife Julie Chrisley, will undergo once they report to jail next month.

In November, a federal judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, and Julie Chrisley to seven years in prison followed by supervised release after the couple, largely known for their reality television series “Chrisley Knows Best,” was found guilty in June of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a document detailing the intake screening procedures for prisoners reporting to jail.

Todd Chrisley is expected to report to FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security federal prison camp in Florida, on Jan. 17.

According to documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Todd Chrisley will be patted down before he enters the facility.

“When possible, staff use a route that does not allow visual or verbal contact with inmates already at the facility,” the document said.

From there, he will be separated from any property he may have on him and will be thoroughly searched by the jail staff.

Once this is done, Chrisley will be interviewed and screened “from the case management, medical, and mental health units.”

He will then receive “a formal orientation to the programs, services, policies, and procedures” of the jail.

Channel 2 Action News has also obtained a photo of the prison outfit that Todd Chrisley will have to wear. It consists of an olive-green jumpsuit and black shoes.

Julie Chrisley has been ordered to report to FCI Marianna, also on Jan. 17. The prison is described as a “medium security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.”

Julie Chrisley will likely go through a similar process as her husband when she arrives at the facility.

The couple is appealing their convictions.

In a statement, the family’s attorney said in part: “Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

