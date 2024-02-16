Processing tragedy after Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems like everyone has seen the video and pictures from the shooting at Union Station right after the Chiefs Super Bowl Rally.

Even after seeing the same images, professionals say we are all going to process that event in our own ways.

“There’s no right or wrong way,” said University Health’s Sarah Kaiser. “That’s the really important thing.”

She said it doesn’t matter if you were at Union Station, along the parade route, or have been following along on TV and social media; what happened after the Chiefs rally can weigh heavily on all of us.

“Whatever you’re feeling, it could be numbness, it could be anger, it could be frustration, any of that, that’s completely fine,” said Kaiser. “It’s completely normal. This is a horrific event and horrific events cause big hard feelings and emotions.”

Kaisers says it might take a few days to set in, but when it does, it’ll be helpful to have an outlet for what can be heavy feelings. That can be a therapist, family and friends, physical activity, or whatever else works for you.

Limiting how much information you take in can also really help.

“With what we’re experiencing now with the media and live television, you don’t have to be at an event to experience serious trauma as a result of it,” Kaiser said.

While we care for ourselves, we also have to care for our kids.

“I think one of the largest challenges for parents is how much to say and what not to say,” said Kids TLC’s Rebecca Toy.

She said kids might be a little more nervous or clingy over the next few days. If that keeps up, it might be a good time to seek out a child therapist.

If kids ask questions about what happened, she recommends telling them the truth, but avoiding unprompted details and don’t linger on the topic if your kids’ attention shifts elsewhere.

“For parents, it adds a lot of that anxiety and fear,” Toy said. “We went from being a community that says, ‘That doesn’t happen here,’ to that happening here.”

If you’re looking for someone to talk to, check out these resources:

