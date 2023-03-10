‘He felt a calling’ — Funeral honors fallen Vanderburgh County deputy

EVANSVILLE — Law enforcement officers from across the state gathered in Evansville on Thursday to honor fallen Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker, who died following a March 2 training exercise.

Just after 9 a.m., onlookers watched from side streets as Hacker’s funeral procession weaved up U.S. 41 to its final destination at Christian Fellowship Church on Evansville’s North Side. Dozens of law enforcement officers took part in the escort, which stretched multiple city blocks.

Hacker, 33, joined the sheriff’s office in December and was undergoing basic training through the Southwestern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy when he fell ill, according to Sheriff Noah Robinson, who said Hacker died hours later at Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Asson Anthony Hacker's funeral procession moves through the streets of Evansville to Christian Fellowship Church for his visitation and funeral Thursday morning, March 9, 2023. Hacker was going through basic training March 2 when he became ill, lost consciousness and died, according to Sheriff Noah Robinson.

The training exercises, which a law enforcement official described as "defensive tactics training," also hospitalized an Evansville Police Department recruit. He attended the funeral Thursday but was bound to a wheelchair. Little has been publicly disclosed about what took place during the training session.

Hacker leaves behind his wife Kourtney and four sons. Born in Queens, New York, Hacker moved to Indiana as a child and graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School.

He went on to attend Olney Central College, where he played on the basketball team and, before joining the sheriff’s office in December, Hacker worked as a coal miner.

‘A great man’ — service honors ambitious deputy

When the funeral escort arrived at Christian Fellowship Church Thursday morning, deputies and officers clad in formal uniforms stood at attention, and just after 9:45 a.m., grieving family members and colleagues looked on as Hackers’ remains were carried inside.

The funeral service began just after 5 p.m., during which law enforcement officers, public officials and family members praised the husband and father who spent years preparing and training to become a Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The casket for fallen Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Asson Anthony Hacker is escorted to a hearse outside Boone Funeral Home before the procession moves through the streets of Evansville to Christian Fellowship Church for his visitation and funeral Thursday morning, March 9, 2023. Hacker was going through training March 2 when he became ill, lost consciousness and died, according to Sheriff Noah Robinson.

“Asson was a great man who touched many people’s lives,” his brother, Lij Hacker, said. ”His impact will be felt for years to come.”

VCSO Sgt. Erik Nilssen, who oversees field training and was Hacker’s direct supervisor, said Hacker excelled at every aspect of his deputy training, a sentiment his fellow recruits shared.

“He felt a calling — a calling to help people,” Nilssen recalled. ”He wanted to be a role model for his children… He could not wait to get out on patrol to help people.”

Asson Hacker

Speakers said Hacker was at the top of his class. His colleagues praised his witty one-liners, his love for his wife and children, and his dedication to the job. Robinson, who spoke during the funeral, called on all law enforcement officers in attendance to honor Hacker's death by vowing to pursue "truth" in all aspects of their job.

"Let each of us make a quiet, inward promise and recommit ourselves to pursuing the ideal of truth," Robinson said. "That is how we can honor deputy Hacker's memory going forward. That is how we will be the best law enforcement officers we can be."

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke arrived at the church ahead of the afternoon service, as did Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin and other public officials from across the county and state.

The Indiana State Police are conducting the investigation into Hacker's death. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear told the Courier & Press it could take weeks to determine a cause of death due to pending toxicology tests. He said he did not observe any "obvious" signs of injury during an autopsy.

The Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police helped organize the day-long public ceremony, which concluded when officers and deputies stood shoulder-to-shoulder saluting Hacker and his family.

The Evansville Fire Department, who’s bag pipe band played Amazing Grace during the funeral, used two ladder trucks to hang an American flag dozens of feet into the night sky in honor of Hacker.

“3X1121 is out of service,” a law enforcement officer proclaimed over Evansville’s police radio channels, referencing Hacker’s badge number, Thursday afternoon. ”He has gone home for the final time.”

