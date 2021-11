Men's Health

Megan Fox has slowly been building up her collection of tattoos since she was 18 years old — here's what some of her most popular tattoos mean. If there’s anything out there that we know for sure Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are big fans of (aside from each other, obviously,) it’s tattoos. In the months since their romance has blossomed — and their many photos, videos, and interview quotes have subsequently taken over all of our Twitter and Instagram feeds — they’ve been rumored to get a few matching couples tattoos.