Procession of law enforcement escort Trooper Zachary Fink to funeral home in Tradition

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A procession of law enforcement officers Monday will escort the body of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, a trooper for three years, who died Friday along with a truck driver following a crash on I-95, to a funeral home in Port St. Lucie, officials said.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of North Lauderdale in Broward County, was arrested Friday following the crash that killed Fink and the truck driver whose semi collided with Fink’s patrol car.

The procession starts at the Office of the Medical Examiner District 19 on South 35th Street in Fort Pierce. It will travel west to Aycock Funeral Home at Tradition in Port St. Lucie.

An American flag is hung up at 35th Street and Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, near the medical examiner's office, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, where soon a procession will carry the body of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink from the facility to a funeral home in Port St. Lucie

1 p.m.: Trooper Zachary Fink taken to funeral home in Tradition

The procession heads west on Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Southwest Gatlin Boulevard. It will travel on Southwest Gatlin Boulevard under Interstate 95 before ending at Aycock at Tradition in the 12500 block of Tradition Parkway.

Procession: Fallen FHP Trooper's body to be taken to funeral home in PSL

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Follow along with procession leading Trooper Zachary Fink to funeral home