New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector
Karl Plume
·4 min read

By Karl Plume

SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota (Reuters) - North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production.

U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers.

The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

Nowhere will this shift be more stark than in North Dakota, the No. 4 U.S. soy state by planted acres, which ships about 70% of its harvest of the high-protein oilseed to China annually. Instead, the new facilities will be able to process half of the state's soy harvest into oil for biofuel and meal for livestock feed.

Although China has imported more U.S. soybeans this year after a smaller-than-expected 2022 South American crop, the world's biggest soy buyer has been relying increasingly on Brazil in recent years for its soybean needs.

Meanwhile, U.S. biofuel makers are seeking more plant oils like soyoil to produce renewable diesel as demand for lower carbon fuels surges.

But soymeal demand growth has lagged, foreshadowing a glut of the feed ingredient unless markets are expanded.

CRUSHING IT

Weather-beaten concrete grain silos tower over the tiny town of Spiritwood, located along BNSF Railway's main line that links North Dakota's farms to export terminals in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Here, global crop merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland and Marathon Oil are building a $350 million crush plant where a barley malting plant once stood. The Green Bison Soy Processing LLC facility is slated to open in late 2023.

The crush plant will draw soybeans from farmers 60 miles in each direction, said Mike Keller, vice president with ADM.

It may also prompt growers to plant more of the oilseed instead of crops like wheat and barley, and transform crop marketing plans and grain flows in the state, farmers and analysts said.

Monte Peterson, a farmer in Valley City about 25 miles from Spiritwood, expects to store more soybeans on-farm once the plant opens while timing sales selectively instead of shipping them all at harvest time when prices are normally lower.

"With crush capacity building here, farmers are going to be storing more soybeans to ship 12 months out of the year," said Peterson.

All of the soyoil produced in Spiritwood will be shipped to a Marathon plant in Dickinson 200 miles west to produce renewable diesel, a lower-carbon biofuel that can be used interchangeably with petroleum-based diesel.

The final destination for soymeal is less certain. ADM said this summer that it is initially targeting livestock and poultry producers around the region, and expects exports to ramp up in coming years. U.S. Department of Agriculture trade missions and industry groups have targeted some buyers, but growing markets will take time.

Exporters will look to increase sales to southeast Asia and Europe, and possibly displace shipments from top supplier Argentina in markets such as Australia and New Zealand, said John Baize, president of consultancy John C. Baize & Associates.

EXPORT EXPANSION

U.S. grain exports have been reaching global buyers for decades via Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest terminals.

But most existing export facilities there were built to move dry whole grain, not processed products like soymeal, which can clog grain handling equipment.

Some Gulf Coast exporters employ smaller mid-river rigs that unload barges directly onto ocean-going ships.

One meal-focused terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington, owned by farm cooperative AG Processing Inc (AGP) is working to double its export capacity to 6 million tonnes annually by 2025.

The U.S. Maritime Administration approved a $25.5 million infrastructure grant last month for export terminal expansion. U.S. soybean farmers and industry groups pledged an additional $1.3 million to help offset design and development costs.

"AGP's expansion project at the Port of Grays Harbor is arguably the most immediate opportunity for soybean farmers to assist with the need for increased soybean meal export capacity," said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Investors face expensive quest for year-end cash and safe assets

    The approach of year-end typically sees high demand to place or obtain cash as financial institutions seek to bolster their balance sheets, rebalance portfolios and transfer funds to close the year off. But this year, with U.S. gauges of market volatility back at levels seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and an uncertain economic outlook, it is harder than normal for banks to take risk on their balance sheets. Money markets too suggest securing cash and quality assets investors need to make a smooth transition into 2023 will be expensive.

  • Abu Dhabi Expects IPO Boom to Continue, With 11 Deals Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto Markets Going MainstreamAbu Dhabi will likely host three more IPOs this year and at least 11 in 2023, an official said, continuing a trend that’s made the Middle East a br

  • IMF Sees Gloomier World Economic Outlook Than Last Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said prospects for the world economy are more pessimistic than what it forecast last month as downside risks from the effects of Russia’s war and persistent inflation materialize. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recov

  • Jane Gross, pioneer for female sportswriters, dies at 75

    Jane Gross played a pivotal role in allowing women sportswriters the fair chance to interview players in NBA locker rooms, paving the way for women in all sports. Gross, who is remembered as a pioneering journalist for her sports writing and reporting on aging, died at the age of 75. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

  • How to Use This Year’s Market Tumble to Reduce Your Tax Bill

    Investors can take advantage of the drops this year in stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies to avoid paying capital-gains taxes elsewhere.

  • Analysis-Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed

    Unilever has raised prices faster than its biggest rivals P&G and Nestle since the middle of 2021, in a replay of its strategy during the 2007-09 financial crisis. The British maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's condiments and Marmite spread, said at the end of October that its price increases hit an all-time high of 12.5% in the third quarter. Consumer goods firms are juggling how much they can offset rising energy and labour costs without losing consumers, many of whom are already switching to supermarkets' own label goods.

  • FTX, authorities investigate potential US$477 mln theft

    FTX officials confirmed on Sunday that unauthorized transactions have drained millions of remaining user funds from wallets over the weekend.

  • From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a miserable year for the global economy. But things can always get worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto Markets Going MainstreamHistory says the Federal Reserve’s high-speed interest-rate hike

  • Election-Denying Doug Mastriano Finally Concedes, 5 Days After Race Called

    “I mean, who cares if he calls, right?” governor-elect Josh Shapiro said earlier Sunday.

  • Viral video reveals entire alligator inside Burmese python's stomach in Florida

    A Burmese python's last meal came as a surprise to scientists in Florida. Here's what they found when cut open the 18-foot snake.

  • Smartphone chip firm MediaTek CEO sees 'incremental' move away from Taiwan

    Tensions between China and the United States are pushing some manufacturer companies to talk about moving some of their supply chain away from Taiwan as well, although it’s “incremental,” the head of Taiwan’s most important smartphone chip design firm told Reuters over the weekend. Some of the "very large (equipment manufacturers) will require their chip suppliers to have multiple sources, like from Taiwan and from U.S., or from Germany or from Europe," said MediaTek Inc Chief Executive Rick Tsai. While MediaTek's most advanced smartphone chips are made at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Taiwan, Tsai said some older smartphone chips are made by GlobalFoundries Inc, which has factories in places like the U.S. and Singapore, and pointed to an announcement earlier this year to make its chips at Intel Corp’s fabrication facilities.

  • A herd of sleeping elephants 'got drunk' after they pilfered pots of traditional liquor made by Indian villagers, reports say

    Reports say villagers in Odisha, India, found 24 elephants in a deep sleep by their broken pots of mahua — an alcohol made from fermented flowers.

  • ‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: How a mass lockdown at the world’s biggest iPhone factory is India’s big chance to beat out China as Apple’s favorite supplier

    A recent lockdown and mass worker escape from Apple’s top iPhone supplier in China is accelerating the company’s shift to make more smartphones in India.

  • 262 million people to feel the chill as below average temperatures grip the nation this week

    Grab the jackets, America. A prolonged stretch of cold weather will grip nearly 90 percent of the nation this week with temperatures tumbling between 10-20 degrees below average.

  • Snow to blanket NC mountains, deep freeze in Charlotte, chilly in Triangle, NWS says

    From a tropical storm to a winter wonderland, North Carolina will have seen all types of weather in the span of a week if the latest National Weather Service forecast holds true.

  • Fall storm could bring first measurable snow of the season to parts of the Northeast, northern New England

    As a majority of the United States endures some bone-chilling temperatures this week, the FOX Forecast Center is also keeping an eye on a fall storm that will bring accumulating snow and heavy rain to parts of the country.

  • How was Cocoa Beach spared the worst of Hurricane Nicole? Could it be because of a lawsuit?

    Even in the best of times, the beaches south of the Pineda Causeway are very different from those in Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral.

  • Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers

    Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated. But at auction, Gindo watched helplessly as the price continued to climb until it hit $11,000 an acre, double what he had budgeted for. “I just couldn’t compete with how much people are paying, with people paying 10 grand,” he said. “And

  • How Bad Will Climate Change Get? Just Look at the U.S.

    "As the world warms, the United States warms more," reads the latest National Climate Assessment

  • The dilemma of Chinese startups going global

    One day in 2020, I published an article about a Chinese hardware maker which would have otherwise been a typical funding story. Instead, I got a complaint from its PR asking me to remove all mentions of "China" from the piece.