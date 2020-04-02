Procore Provides Free Access to its Software to Support COVID-19 Construction Projects

For Current Procore Customers Working on COVID-19 Emergency Relief Projects Totaling up to $5 Billion in Aggregate Construction Volume

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced it is providing current customers with the opportunity to access the Procore platform and customer support for their work on COVID-19 emergency relief construction projects at no additional cost. This offer is expected to accelerate the construction of COVID-19-related emergency relief facilities.

The construction industry is stepping up to deliver on the growing need for healthcare and manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19. We don’t want cost concerns to slow down the important work our customers are doing. Procore is providing current customers with the opportunity to access the Procore platform and customer support, for up to an aggregate of $5 billion of total construction volume, to support their work on qualifying COVID-19 emergency relief projects at no additional cost. More

The construction industry is playing a critical role in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the growing need for additional healthcare and manufacturing facilities. Current Procore customers working on qualifying COVID-19 emergency relief projects are eligible for additional Procore platform access and support, which can be run through their existing Procore account, at no additional cost.

"We're seeing the construction industry step up to deliver on the growing need for healthcare and manufacturing facilities as a result of COVID-19. For example, many spaces are being converted into temporary hospitals and quarantine facilities, while factories are being retrofitted to produce life-saving equipment like ventilators and masks," said Tooey Courtemanche, CEO of Procore. "We don't want cost concerns to slow down the important work our customers are doing in response to this pandemic. In order to accelerate their work, Procore is providing current customers with an aggregate of up to $5 billion of total construction volume for use on their qualifying COVID-19 emergency relief projects running on the Procore platform – at no additional cost to them."

Procore customers can visit our website to learn more about this program and to submit their COVID-19 emergency relief project for consideration.

The Procore construction platform connects entire project teams, from the office to the field and across companies, providing one place to work together to do what they do best – build. Procore helps customers increase productivity and efficiency, reduce rework and costly delays, improve safety and compliance, and have more financial transparency and accountability.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procore-provides-free-access-to-its-software-to-support-covid-19-construction-projects-301034180.html

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.