Procore and The United States Minority Contractors Association Partner to Provide Technical and Educational Resources to Members

Providing Free Training and Discounts to Association Members

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced a partnership with the US Minority Contractors Association (USMCA), a non-profit professional trade association of minority-owned and operated businesses. Through Procore.org , Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.

"By partnering with Procore, a construction technology leader, we are empowering USMCA members to benefit from a host of resources that will give them a competitive edge," said Larry S. Bullock, President and CEO of the USMCA. "Our members will be able to accelerate innovation with both new and existing clients. I'm excited about this partnership because it gives our members access to the latest and greatest construction technology and educational resources."

USMCA will provide additional technical and educational value to their members through access to the Procore platform, training resources, and educational materials. Previous technology training also benefits general contractors that use Procore and hire through USMCA.

"We provide technology training to our subcontractors, clients, and partners in order to make the overall process run smoothly from cradle to grave," said Shawn P. Phillips, Director of Virtual Design and Construction at FH Paschen, a Procore customer and consultant for USMCA. "Having all vested parties be knowledgeable about a complete platform like Procore reduces confusion and enables stronger, more reliable communication between project teams."

"Giving minority contractors access to Procore's technology and training is a critical component of advancing the construction industry," said Sasha Reed, Head of Procore.org. "In partnering with USMCA, we hope to equip minority business leaders with the technology and expertise they need to not only compete, but thrive."

Procore supports nonprofits and educational organizations dedicated to serving underrepresented communities as part of the company's inclusion and diversity (I&D) initiatives . Procore.org works to advance the construction industry through advocacy, education, and technology. Through I&D and Women in Construction initiatives, Procore.org is promoting efforts to make the construction industry a global leader in workforce equality. For more information, visit procore.org .

About the US Minority Contractors Association

USMCA serves as an assistance and advocacy agency for minority contractors, subcontractors and business owners in the community, with a mission to provide unique professional, educational, technical and consulting services to both membership and the community at large. The association aims to provide the best consulting services possible in the construction, environmental, building maintenance, architectural engineering design, and hospitality/entrepreneurial training industries. To learn more, visit usminoritycontractors.org .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

