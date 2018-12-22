Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High?

Not many stocks are marking new highs these days, as the major market indexes have declined about 10% since early October. But Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a different story. The consumer products giant's stock price has jumped 20% in the past 3 months, to climb back into positive territory for the year (where it hasn't been since January) and set a new all-time high.

The company has generated brief periods of investor optimism like this one in recent years, only to disappoint shareholders by downgrading its growth outlook. However, there are some differences in P&G's circumstances today that could support the continuation of this stock rally well into 2019.

A man shaving in the mirror. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Growth rebound

Shareholders haven't had much to celebrate in the way of sales growth lately: P&G underperformed its targets in each of its last two fiscal years. Organic sales grew at a meager 1% in fiscal 2018, a slowdown from the prior year's 2% boost.

Conditions are looking much stronger in fiscal 2019, though. In fact, P&G just posted its fastest expansion pace in years, with revenue rising 4% in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Sept. 30. This boost included hefty volume gains, which implies market share growth in key areas like laundry and skin care. That idea is supported by the fact that rival Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) is growing at just a 1% pace right now.

^SPX Chart More

^SPX data by YCharts

Profits, on the other hand, haven't been as much of a concern for P&G through its multiyear growth slump. Thanks to aggressive cost cutting, it has expanded its operating margin has to an industry-leading 20% or so of sales.

The good news is this metric could improve over the next few quarters as the company rolls out price increases across its portfolio. Management has resisted boosting prices aggressively in recent years, but the timing seems right given P&G's stronger growth trends. Other industry players, including Kimberly Clark and Unilever (NYSE: UL), are raising prices too, and so it isn't likely to weaken its market position.

Looking ahead to 2019

P&G in early November affirmed a full-year outlook that predicts its growth rate will land at between 2% and 3% -- doubling or even tripling the prior year's result. Core earnings should rise a bit faster, and those financial returns will be boosted by stock buybacks and rising dividend payments.