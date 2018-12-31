Is Procter & Gamble Company a Buy?

Despite a vicious market sell-off in recent weeks, Procter & Gamble's (NYSE: PG) stock currently trades within 5% of its all-time high. The consumer-goods titan has provided its shareholders with shelter from this latest market storm as investors have come to appreciate the defensive nature of its staples-focused business.

Is Procter & Gamble's stock a compelling buy at current prices? Let's find out.

A sign with pointing arrows at each end labeled buy on one side and sell on the other. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Procter & Gamble has been popular among income-focused investors for decades. The company has paid a dividend consistently since 1890 -- a 128-year streak made even more impressive by 62 years of consecutive increases.

What makes Procter & Gamble such a reliable income generator for investors? The answer lies in its collection of iconic brands. P&G's portfolio includes multiple billion-dollar brands such as Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste, and Pampers diapers. These products are everyday necessities that benefit from repeat purchases, which, in turn, allows P&G to generate steady cash flows in all manner of market environments.

Moreover, Procter & Gamble has refocused its brand portfolio on its strongest product lines in recent years. By selling off non-core assets, P&G has significantly improved its cost structure and cash flow generation. These asset sales have helped to boost the performance of P&G's remaining brands. The consumer-goods giant delivered organic sales growth -- which excludes the impact of acquisitions and divestitures -- of 4% in the first quarter, up from 1% in fiscal 2018. This accelerating revenue growth is impressive, as it comes despite intense competition from retailers' private-label brands and internet-based rivals.

Better still, Procter & Gamble's strong cash flow production allows it to reward investors with share repurchases and a steadily rising dividend stream. Its shares currently yield more than 3% -- or about 50% more than the S&P 500 -- despite the fact that P&G maintains a relatively modest payout ratio, with its dividend payments accounting for less than 70% of its free cash flow. All in all, the company expects to return over $12 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and dividends in fiscal 2019.

A less-than-ideal price

With Proctor & Gamble's business performing well, it's easy to see why its stock is trading near all-time highs. Yet its shares now trade for more than 20 times analysts' earnings estimates for fiscal 2019. That's a bit rich for a company that's projected to grow its profits by less than 7% annually over the next five years. And it's possible that this premium could evaporate if the market stabilizes and investors turn their attention toward higher-growth stocks.

Still, the steadiness and reliability of P&G's cash flow make it unlikely that its stock will suffer large losses over the next year or so. As such, it's an ideal candidate for a put-write option strategy.

An alternative, options-based approach

Rather than buy the stock today -- or alternatively, waiting and hoping to get the opportunity to buy shares at a more attractive valuation -- investors may want to consider selling put options. With this option strategy, you'll be paid a premium (cash received upfront) to enter a contract to buy 100 shares of Procter & Gamble at a specified time and price.