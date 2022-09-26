The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insiders sold US$34m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

In the last year, many The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Procter & Gamble Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Jon Moeller, for US$4.5m worth of shares, at about US$149 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$136. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Procter & Gamble insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Procter & Gamble Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Procter & Gamble shares. In total, insiders sold US$26m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Procter & Gamble insiders own 0.07% of the company, worth about US$213m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Procter & Gamble Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Procter & Gamble stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Procter & Gamble makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

