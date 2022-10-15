The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Pay A US$0.91 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Procter & Gamble's shares on or after the 20th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.91 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.65 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Procter & Gamble has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $125.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Procter & Gamble has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Procter & Gamble

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Procter & Gamble paid out more than half (59%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Procter & Gamble earnings per share are up 9.8% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Procter & Gamble has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Procter & Gamble for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Procter & Gamble from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Procter & Gamble's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

