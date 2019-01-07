Procter & Gamble goes big on connected beauty for CES 2019

Connected beauty products are fast becoming the wellness industry's hottest new trend, and lifestyle giant Procter & Gamble is doubling down on the concept.

The personal care company is introducing multiple new connected devices from several of its brands at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week, it has announced. The move is part of the company's strategy to leverage innovative technologies across its health and beauty portfolio.

First up is skincare brand Olay's new ‘Skin Advisor' platform, which uses artificial intelligence to offer users personal skincare consultations and advice. Prestige skincare brand SK-II also has a new concept up its sleeve, in the form of the ‘Future X Smart Store' concept, which will offer "phygital" experiences for in-store shoppers, via techniques such as facial recognition and digital diagnostics. One of P&G's major launches is the ‘Opté Precision Skincare System' -- a single device featuring camera optics, proprietary algorithms and printing technology to scan the complexion and detect hyperpigmentation. It can even be used to apply exact quantities of corrective serum to the face. In the health and home sectors, the company is set to unveil an ‘Oral-B Genius X' artificial intelligence toothbrush that offers personalized feedback on brushing techniques, and a GilletteLabs ‘Heated Razor' that warms up in under a second for a more comfortable shaving experience.

"We're innovating faster than ever, combining more than 180 years of capability with the entrepreneurial spirit of a lean startup," said P&G Chief Research, Development and Innovation Officer, Kathy Fish, in a statement. "As consumers are changing, so are we. What remains the same is our focus on deeply understanding how consumers live, work and play so we know precisely what they want."



The wellness conglomerate is not the only corporation focusing on connected beauty for CES 2019 -- earlier this week, skincare brand Neutrogena unveiled a personalized face mask app that will make its debut at the show, while L'Oréal is also planning to introduce its previously-announced La Roche-Posay ‘My Skin Track UV' wearable skin protection device.



P&G will be exhibiting at CES from January 8 through 11.