Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has announced that the dividend on 16th of May will be increased to US$0.91, which will be 5.0% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Procter & Gamble's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Procter & Gamble's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Procter & Gamble Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$2.10 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$3.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.2% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Procter & Gamble has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Procter & Gamble Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Procter & Gamble is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Procter & Gamble that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

