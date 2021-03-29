Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $137.57, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 7.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.03% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2021. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.84 billion, up 3.64% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.55% and +6.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, PG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.97.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



