Proctor middle school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a teenager

A Duluth area public school teacher is in jail Wednesday awaiting charges of sexual misconduct involving a teenager, authorities said.

Todd Clark, a math teacher at A.I. Jedlicka Middle School in Proctor, was arrested Tuesday at his home in Duluth on suspicion of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, police announced.

According to jail records, Clark is accused of being in a position of authority when he assaulted someone who was 13 to 15 years old at the time.

Police have disclosed nothing further about the arrest other than to say in a statement that "this incident is still active and under investigation."

"We are just trying to represent the victim," police spokeswoman Mattie Hjelseth said Wednesday. "Our focus is on the well-being of the victim."

Clark has been teaching algebra at the middle school since he joined the Proctor School District eight years ago, said Superintendent John Engelking.

Engelking said that Clark "is not actively working" in light of his arrest.

"We have to move forward as an organization and understand that we will be fine," the superintendent said.

Clark also was the Proctor High School boys varsity basketball coach for seven seasons until he resigned in 2019 from the post at the school where he graduated. Engelking said that Clark's resignation "had nothing to do with anything other than he had had enough, I guess."

