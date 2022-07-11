Prodege Acquires AdGate Media in Third M&A Deal of the Year

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

Prodege, a marketing and consumer insights platform, announced its third acquisition of the year with the purchase of AdGate Media, a digital advertising company that connects users of popular websites and apps with premium brands.

The deal comes just days after Prodege announced the acquisition of BitBurst, a Germany-based market research company and the February purchase of Pollfish. All three deals reflect Prodege’s goal to seek strategic deals to support its market research business with new audiences and cutting-edge technology.

“We are very impressed by AdGate Media’s ability to maximize revenue for digital advertisers and app developers, driving quality users to engage with premium brands. AdGate Media complements our existing portfolio and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Prodege family,” says Prodege CEO and Chairman, Chuck Davis. “AdGate Media will help us to maintain our focus on providing a high-quality audience at scale for our clients’ campaigns.”

AdGate Media builds advertising tools for marketers, including a DIY solution that provides a new way for clients and partners to engage with consumers.

