The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry in North America, 2020-2025 - Increasing Focus on Developing Ground-breaking Smart Products & Factories

The North American Product Lifecycle Management Market size is anticipated to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing focus on developing ground-breaking smart products and factories, growing need to build product innovation platforms, the rising demand for cloud-based product lifecycle management solutions, among others. Additionally, adoption of digitalization to improve production and introduction of cloud technology to consolidate information are further expected to spur the market during through 2025.



The North American Product Lifecycle Management Market can be segmented based on type of service, component, deployment mode, service type, end-user industry, company and country. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market since on-premise solutions are delivered with a one-time licensing fee along with a service agreement.



Based on service type, the market can be fragmented into maintenance/support, implementation, consulting and others. The maintenance/support segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period attributable to the fact that facilitates customer satisfaction by resolving customer issues or queries. Every software vendor has a dedicated support team to serve the customers. Support, software maintenance, customer portal, post-deployment assistance, and client testimonials are some of the services provided under the maintenance/support segment.



Major companies operating in the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market include IBM Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, Aras Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Accenture, Deloitte Consulting, TCS, among others. Leading players in the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market are engaging in partnerships and acquisitions in order to increase their market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market.

To forecast the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market based on type of service, component, deployment mode, service type, end-user industry and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the North American Product Lifecycle Management Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. North America Product Lifecycle Management Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type of Service (CAX, Discrete PLM, Process PLM)

5.2.2. By Component (Multi-CAD Solution, Product Data Management, Digital Manufacturing)

5.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud)

5.2.4. By Service Type (Maintenance/Support, Implementation, Consulting, Others)

5.2.5. By End User Industry (Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical & Biotech)

5.2.6. By Company

5.2.7. By Country

5.3. Product Market Map

5.4. North America: Country Analysis

5.4.1. United States Product Lifecycle Management Market Outlook

5.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.1.1.1. By Value

5.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.1.2.1. By Deployment Mode

5.4.1.2.2. By Service Type

5.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

5.4.2. Canada Product Lifecycle Management Market Outlook

5.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.2.1.1. By Value

5.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.2.2.1. By Deployment Mode

5.4.2.2.2. By Service Type

5.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

5.4.3. Mexico Product Lifecycle Management Market Outlook

5.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.4.3.1.1. By Value

5.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.4.3.2.1. By Deployment Mode

5.4.3.2.2. By Service Type

5.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges



7. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competition Outlook

9.2. Company Profiles

9.3. Regional Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

9.3.1. IBM Corporation

9.3.2. Autodesk Inc.

9.3.3. Hewlett-Packard Company

9.3.4. Oracle Corporation

9.3.5. Aras Corporation

9.3.6. SAP SE

9.3.7. Siemens AG

9.3.8. Accenture

9.3.9. Deloitte Consulting

9.3.10. TCS



10. Strategic Recommendations



