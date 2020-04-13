NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Product opportunities during COVID-19

Summary

This report looks at the product opportunities that retailers should be focusing on during the coronavirus pandemic, for instance sporting equipment, home office equipment and arts and crafts.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879500/?utm_source=PRN



The report also highlights some of the product categories that will struggle during the coronavirus outbreak due to the vast number of consumers staying at home around the world.



Scope

- As consumers spend most of their time indoors due to lockdowns or advice to stay at home, demand for home products has increased, especially for home office equipment as people get set up to work from home for the foreseeable future.

- With consumers spending the majority of their time in their homes, they will want something away from digital screens to fill their time with, creating significant sales opportunities for hobbies and crafts.

- Despite the opportunity for fashion retailers to drive sales of loungewear, sportswear and other comfortable clothing, clothing & footwear will be the sector that is hit the hardest by the impact of COVID-19 as buying new clothes and footwear is far from a top priority for consumers.



Reasons to Buy

- Use our in-depth analysis to identify the product categories that will be most resilient during the coronavirus outbreak, allowing you target promotional activity towards these products.

- Use our research to gain insight into how different retailers have promoted better-performing product categories to inform your marketing decisions to increase sales.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879500/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/product-opportunities-during-covid-19-301039627.html

SOURCE Reportlinker