Production on Alec Baldwin Film 'Rust' Halted After Shooting
Producers said production may continue after the investigation into the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is completed.
SPOILER WARNING: This article discusses brief references in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” that, while in no way related to the plot of the film that opens on Nov. 5, could be considered spoilers. A throwaway pop-culture reference in a Marvel Studios movie is usually as common as a form-fitting unitard. But when Disney released a featurette […]
MVPs of Horror Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich and Jamie Kennedy share memories from the making of 1996's "Scream."
Makeup artist Donald Mowat tells TheWrap about the challenges of dropping the Swedish actor, plus his 20-pound body suit, into an oily bathtub
Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of 'Dune' fis extremely accurate—but it's still not everything. Here are the biggest changes from the novel to the 2021 film.
Smith said "Good Will Hunting's" box office run was "hamstrung because of greed."
The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is a reminder of the dangers that can exist on film and television sets.
Warner Bros. has yet to officially greenlight Dune 2, the sequel to 'Dune,' directed by Denis Villeneuve. Here's what we know about a Dune 2 release date.
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Angelina Jolie has been bringing her children to the different premieres for her Marvel Cinematic Universe film Eternals, first in Los Angeles, now in Italy.
The film releases in select theaters on November 24 before arriving on the streaming platform December 10.
The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections, will be directed by Lana Wachowski. Here's why Lilly Wachowski won't be working on The Matrix 4.
Elizabeth Hurley (“The Royals”) will star in romantic comedy “Christmas in the Carribbean.” Principal photography will commence this week in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis. The film is produced by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez, who will also direct, and Highfield Grange Studios’ Alan Latham. Written by Martinez and Nathalie Cox, the film will […]
EXCLUSIVE: Danica McKellar, longtime star of holiday movies for Hallmark Channel, is getting into business with GAC Media. McKellar has signed a four-picture deal to star in and executive produce original films for the company’s flagship networks, GAC Family and GAC Living. For her first project, McKellar stars in and executive produces the original movie, […]
In honor of its 20th anniversary, we asked writer-director Richard Kelly to explain the meaning of his modern-classic cult film. He did — sort of