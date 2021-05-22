Production issues, hesitancy in Russia and failure abroad: Is the Sputnik vaccine unravelling?

Vladimir Putin visits a hospital in Moscow

When a vaccination centre opened in a high-end department store on Red Square at the start of the year, Moscow residents were queuing up to get their dose of the Russian-produced Sputnik V.

Now that queue has died down to a trickle, and shoppers passing by the pop-up vaccination hub on a recent weekday afternoon said they were in no rush to get the jab.

“I’m not even thinking about it,” said Svetlana Sharshunovich, 45, strolling through the Soviet-era GUM store with her son. “We don’t know enough about the virus or the vaccine. I take my vitamins and I live healthily, that’s enough.”

Despite President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that Sputnik V is the best vaccine in the world and “as reliable as a Kalashnikov”, such hesitancy is widespread in Russia, where authorities have been criticised for a lack of transparency on the drug.

And this hesitancy is not the only setback the much-vaunted vaccine now faces.

Problems with production and distribution have been reported in recent weeks, as foreign scientists continue to raise questions about its efficacy. Meanwhile, domestic Covid case numbers are rising, prompting concerns about a “third wave” of the virus.

Only around a quarter of Russians are prepared to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, according to a poll last week by the independent Levada Centre.

In a blow to the Kremlin, that figure has fallen since the drug was unveiled last summer, even after months of positive coverage on state television and Mr Putin himself getting the vaccine.

Just 10 per cent of the population has received even a first dose - well short of the authorities’ target of 60 per cent coverage within six months of rollout, and trailing the figures for the UK, the US and the EU.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has admitted that vaccination rates in the capital are lower than in any other European city. “We are continuing to fall ill, we are continuing to die, and still people do not want to have the vaccine,” he said on Friday.

Sergei Rybakov, the vice-chair of Doctors’ Alliance, an opposition-linked medical trade union, said low take-up was largely down to distrust in authorities. Moscow controversially approved the vaccine for use before it had passed the final stage of clinical trials.

But a lack of availability was also partly to blame for the sluggish rollout, Dr Rybakov added.

“The vaccine is available in the big cities, but in several regions we know of problems with distribution,” he told The Telegraph.

A recent tally by Reuters found that Russia had made a total of just 33 million vaccines, compared to the hundreds of millions being pumped out each month by AstraZeneca and Pfizer, as manufacturers struggle to master the production process.

While more than 60 countries have approved Sputnik V, a number of foreign health regulators have recently reiterated concern about insufficient quality control and efficacy data.

Brazil banned import of the vaccine after saying it had received batches carrying a live version of a common cold-causing virus. The Russian vaccine developer rejected the claims and said it would sue the Brazilian health authority for defamation.

The European Medical Authority is still considering whether to approve the drug.

In a letter to the medical journal The Lancet last week, an international group of scientists noted “very peculiar” and “highly coincidental” results from trials of Sputnik V, which led them to question the accuracy of reported data.

Grave diggers wearing protective suits carry the coffin of a COVID-19 victim in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St.Petersburg, Russia - Dmitri Lovetsky /AP

The Gamelaya Institute in Moscow, which developed the vaccine, said it had acted in “full transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements”, and said some inconsistencies were “simple typing errors”.

The concerns come as Moscow reported its highest number of daily infections since January, while Covid-related hospitalisations were up more than 25 per cent week-on-week in Saint Petersburg.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now a national security official, this week even suggested radical measures could be taken to boost Sputnik V’s rollout at home - a return to the Soviet-era practice of compulsory vaccination.

“Sometimes, in the interests of the state, in the interests of protecting the overwhelming majority of the population...the relationship between optional participation and obligation can be tilted towards obligation,” he said.