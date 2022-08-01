Products Are in, Platforms Are Out for Biotech Investors

Platforms are out.

No, not the high-arch shoes that were so popular in the disco era.

I am referring to the base technologies that made certain biotech companies the darlings of investors who hoped expertise in one area would yield several successful drugs.

That strategy has become passe. Investors, including venture capital firms, now prefer biotechs that are focused more narrowly on specific products, Adam Koppel, a managing director at Bain Capital Life Sciences, told Biopharma Dive.





If you dont create value with a balance sheet in between capital raising efforts, thats called valueless dilution, he said, where you didnt create any value, but you diluted the key new investors in your last round.

Platform companies drugmakers with a specific technology intended to generate numerous treatmentswere the most popular investments during the past 10 years. The best known of the group is probably Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), the Boston-area biotech that burst onto the scene with its Covid-19 vaccine. This was after raising billions of dollars privately on the potential of its messenger RNA technology and later scored a record $600 million in its initial public offering in 2018.

During the height of the vaccine frenzy last year, Moderna traded near $500, but has since plunged about 67% as vaccine use has decelerated and concerns have been raised about what the company has waiting in the wings. None of its current projects seem likely to approach the success of the Covid-19 vaccine. A cytomegalovirus candidate is the furthest along in the companys prophylactic vaccine program, while other mid-stage assets include a personalized cancer vaccine and a localized regenerative therapeutic for the heart condition myocardial ischemia.

The idea behind a drug platform is to ensure a companys fate is not tied to the success or failure of a single drug. If a medicine that comes from a platform succeeds, the company is instantly worth more than that one drug. If it fails, that company can fall back on another project.

Yet, platform companies are expensive and time-consuming to build. Some have gone to public markets well in advance of the company even selecting the drugs it plans to develop, extending the time until they could achieve the type of success that lifts share prices.

Biotech platforms prospered during the Covid explosion, but these highly valued companies have been hit the hardest since then. Investors have shifted their attention away from technology platforms toward biotechs that have narrowed their focus to specific products, added Koppel.

A recent analysis from biotech consulting and research firm Bay Bridge Bio indicates stock market performance is reversing as well. Among the more than 500 biotechs that went public since 2010, seven of the top 10 underperformers were platform companies, Bay Bridge found. The excitement around platforms over the last few years is the exception in biotech, not the rule, it wrote.

Areteia Therapeutics is a good example of the shift. A group led by Bain put $350 million into the company, which is testing a once-failed ALS drug as an asthma treatment. The drug works like one already on the market, lowering risk and heightening the likelihood of approval.

