Prof Adam Amara tells of Euclid satellite ahead of launch

Prof Adam Amara was 25 when he decided to work on the satellite project

When Prof Adam Amara turned down a prestigious job to pursue his dream of developing a satellite which would help uncover the secrets of the "dark universe", some probably thought he was "nuts".

Eighteen years on, he is preparing to go to Florida where his £1bn satellite Euclid will be launched by Elon Musk's company Space X next month.

This will be his only opportunity.

But if it works, it will be a "game-changer", the Hampshire professor says.

Euclid is expected to deliver high-resolution detailed pictures of the sky.

According to the European Space Agency - which is funding the project - by observing the universe evolving over the past 10 billion years, Euclid will reveal how it has expanded and how its structure has formed over cosmic history.

This would allow astronomers to find out more about the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Prof Amara, who is the director of the Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation at the University of Portsmouth, was 25 years old when he decided he wanted to find out more.

He turned down a job at Princeton University, in the US, and went to work on his satellite idea in a laboratory in France.

"When you turn down a prestigious position... to work on an idea that probably is not going to fly, they think you are nuts," he said.

"Serious people would say that's committing career suicide, why would you do that?"

Composition of the universe

Experiments indicate the cosmic contents include:

Roughly 5% normal matter - atoms, the stuff from which we are all made

About 27% dark matter - so far unseen directly and defying description

About 68% dark energy - the mysterious component accelerating cosmic expansion

The universe is calculated to be 13.8 billion years old

But he decided to persevere. After years of sleepless nights, the work of 2,600 people from across the world as well as a £1bn investment from the European Space Agency, Euclid is almost ready to be launched.

Prof Amara explained scientific satellites cannot be insured.

"It's a one-off. You make it work. No-one is insuring it. You don't get to rebuild," he said.

"These things do fail. It could go badly but you have to try."

He acknowledged the entire project was risky, but said if it all went well, the material provided by Euclid would provide data that has never been available before.

When asked how he would feel when the famous countdown would begin, he told BBC Radio Solent: "I don't know.

"I've never been through anything like this. It's new. It feels scary. Celebrating, crying if it goes up, crying if it blows up. They'll be a lot of tears."

Dark matter has been described as the scaffolding on which the visible structure of the universe is hung

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.