Profane Biden chant edited into video from Army-Navy football game | Fact check

The claim: Video shows profane Biden

A Dec. 9 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows spectators cheering during the Dec. 9 Army-Navy football game. Over a beating drum, the crowd can be heard chanting, “F--- Joe Biden!”

“Let us know how you really feel,” the caption reads. “They are not saying ‘Let’s go Brandon’ anymore.”

The post was liked more than 5,000 times in two days. The same video was shared in at least one other Instagram post.

Our rating: Altered

The video is altered. The profane cheer directed at President Joe Biden was digitally added. The original video contains audio of the crowd singing along to a song.

Post alters video of cheering fans

The video in the post uses authentic footage of Army cadets, wearing their uniform gray coats, and others jumping and chanting on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

But on game day, before the videos with the profane chant were posted, the original video showed the fans singing along to an electronic dance song, “Tsunami." The same scene can be seen in other videos from the game shared on social media.

Media coverage of the game did not mention any profanity-laced chanting.

The posts are the latest examples of videos digitally altered to insert profane cheering or swearing directed at Biden. USA TODAY previously debunked altered videos showing people swearing at Biden at a University of Pennsylvania graduation ceremony, during a speech on gun violence and while walking in Maui after devastating wildfires.

USA TODAY reached out to a social media user who shared the claim for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lead Stories, AFP and the Associated Press also debunked the claim.

