Profane political displays in Cocoa Beach Boat Parade draw complaints, future changes

Rick Neale, Florida Today
·5 min read

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A handful of watercraft displayed vulgar messages criticizing President Joe Biden during the holiday-themed Cocoa Beach Boat Parade, sparking complaints from spectators and community Facebook arguments.

And the Cocoa Beach Rotary Club, which organizes the popular annual event, has publicly pledged to try to prevent similar situations from happening again.

“Political messaging has no place in a Christmas parade," Cocoa Beach Mayor Ben Malik said.

"We have enough to fight amongst each other about. We don't need to ruin Christmas over it," Malik said.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony: New Cocoa Beach police station dedicated

Upscale food hall: Cocoa Beach mercado with craft brewery proposed with outdoor courtyard, event room

A tradition since the 1970s, the Cocoa Beach Boat Parade features a procession of illuminated boats. The festive flotilla started Dec. 11 at Marker 101 near Centennial Park and headed southward along residential canal-front neighborhoods, ending near Cocoa Beach Country Club.

Some spectators later complained about profane political flags and light displays via social media and calls and emails to City Hall. Cocoa Beach Rotary Club President Marcin Kubiak addressed the issue in an open letter last week.

“It is our understanding that this year a handful of boats — whose captains to the best of our knowledge did not participate in the captains’ meeting held in early December — joined the parade displaying political messages including profanities,” Kubiak's letter said.

“We are deeply saddened, disappointed and disgusted this took place,” the letter said.

“We are meeting internally to evaluate best approaches to help similar situations from occurring in the future. Cocoa Beach Rotary Club is an apolitical association and our goal is only to make positive impact in our community and beyond,” the letter said.

Cocoa Beach City Hall officials posted the Rotary letter on the city Facebook page on Dec. 15, generating hundreds of comments — and arguments over national politics, freedom of speech and common decency.

The city of Cocoa Beach does not sponsor the Rotary Club boat parade, though the city police boat leads the procession.

"I feel this was a planned move by a small group of boat owners, to get attention, and they did," John Alexander, boat parade chairman, said in an email last week to the Cocoa Beach City Commission.

"Up to this year the big issue was throwing candy off the boats. Now the political division of our nation's people has caused this event to become a focal point of division, which is very sad!" Alexander said in the email.

Addressing the controversy, City Attorney Becky Vose forwarded Malik an analysis of a landmark 1995 Supreme Court decision regarding restriction of parade messaging.

In that decision, the judges unanimously ruled that the organizers of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade had the right to reject the Irish-American Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Group of Boston from participating.

"The issue in this case is whether Massachusetts may require private citizens who organize a parade to include among the marchers a group imparting a message the organizers do not wish to convey. We hold that such a mandate violates the First Amendment," the Supreme Court said in its opinion.

'This was not an easy decision': Cocoa Beach selects former Mount Dora official Robin Hayes as new city manager

More: Indialantic may create dog-friendly beach at Sunrise Park on a six-month trial basis

“If somebody wants to fly their boat flag down the canal with whatever they want on the back of it, have at it," Malik said.

"But if it's a private civic organization that's doing a parade, they can certainly have rules and regulations in place that would prohibit any type of offensive or political messaging restrictions that they want," he said.

In 2015, hundreds of people attended Melbourne City Council debate after Confederate flags were displayed during that city's annual Fourth of July parade.

Confederate Sons Association of Florida Indian River Camp 47 and Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp J.J. Dickison Camp 1387 drew criticism from some — and applause from others — by flying the flags during Melbourne's parade, which the city co-sponsored by providing in-kind police and traffic engineering services.

The Melbourne City Council voted in 2017 to stop using taxpayer dollars to fund parades. The Melbourne Light Parade — which is organized by a small nonprofit — has had funding challenges ever since, and council members may revisit the issue early next year.

Alexander said the Cocoa Beach Rotary Club board of directors will meet after the new year to discuss boat-parade policies.

"The problem is, whenever the parade starts anyone can join. It's very unfortunate, because so many kids are there watching," Alexander said.

"I've been organizing this boat parade for about the past 10 years now — and we have never, ever had any situation like this occur," he said.

Cocoa Beach Vice-Mayor Skip Williams watched the boat parade. In replies to emails he received from constituents about the parade, he said the December event has "always been a family friendly event for all and I feel is not the place for politically disparaging displays."

Williams also wrote that it was not yet clear if those boaters were repeat participants, if they registered for the parade, if they attended the pre-event captains' meeting — or if they just showed up and cut into the parade.

"I have already questioned whether we can regulate and enforce ways to keep this type of thing from reoccurring in Cocoa Beach. God forbid the issue gets tied up in a 1st Amendment legal battle and we have to cancel the parade to make sure it doesn’t happen again," Williams said in the emails.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Profane political displays in Cocoa Beach Boat Parade draw complaints

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump kept having to retape his video telling fans to leave the Capitol riot, which may explain his 187-minute silence during the attack, Jan. 6 committee chair says

    Trump stayed silent for over three hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee is trying to understand why.

  • Jan. 6 committee seeks interview with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is requesting an interview and information from Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan. Earlier this week, GOP Rep. Scott Perry denied the panel's request for an interview.

  • Say it ain't Joe: Manchin's not the only big hurdle left for Biden's megabill

    The Senate parliamentarian, a little-known nonpartisan rules referee, still has the power to ax big portions of the $1.7 trillion social spending plan.

  • Israel Found a Way to Make Soldiers Invisible

    Thermal visual concealment could change the future of the battlefield. Here's how it works.

  • Editors' picks are in! Presenting the 12 products Yahoo staffers loved most in 2021 — all under $50

    This is the year we found solutions for our chaotic cupboards, messy wallets, restless puppies and misplaced keys! Hooray!

  • Keys sheriff says police shouldn’t have arrested 2 deputies after a fight in Key West

    Cellphone video that witnesses took of a fight between two off-duty Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and three Navy sailors last weekend shows the cops tried to show restraint until force was unavoidable, the deputies’ boss said Thursday.

  • Omicron Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged worldwide in record time—it was only three weeks ago that the first case was identified in South Africa. Last week, it accounted for 73% of new COVID infections in the United States, according to the latest CDC data. It's highly contagious—scientists estimate it's twice as transmissible as the Delta variant, which itself was twice as transmissible as the original COIVD strain—which calls for an abundance of caution. How do you know if you've been infect

  • Letters to the Editor: Once again Democrats try to legislate, and Republicans obstruct

    Why did Build Back Better fail this time? It has to do with GOP obstruction and other sad political realities.

  • Gary Sampson, who went on a killing spree in 2001, dies in Missouri federal prison at age 62

    Convicted killer Gary Sampson died Dec. 21. In 2017, a federal jury sentenced him to death for one of three killings over a four-day period in 2001.

  • Fox News Host's Incendiary Fauci Comments Follow a Network Pattern

    Fox News host Jesse Watters used notably violent language this week in urging a gathering of conservatives to publicly confront Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious-disease specialist, who has become a frequent source of criticism on the political right. Referring to tabloid-style surprise interviews, Watters said in a speech that activists should “ambush” Fauci with adversarial questions that he deemed “the kill shot.” Describing the imagined effect of such a filmed confrontation

  • Report shows the extent of Republican efforts to sabotage democracy

    Research identifies at least 262 bills were introduced in 41 states this year with the intent to hijack the election process Bills intended to subvert the election process have been concentrated in states that became the focus of Donald Trump’s Stop the Steal campaign. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/AP The Republican assault on free and fair elections instigated by Donald Trump is gathering pace, with efforts to sabotage the normal workings of American democracy sweeping state legislatures across t

  • 14-year-old girl in dressing room of Burlington fatally shot by LAPD

    A 14-year-old girl was killed Thursday when police shot and killed a man suspected in an attack at a Burlington store in North Hollywood.

  • Virus Expert Warns These 6 States Will Have Next Surge

    The COVID surge is in full force. "We're still seeing an average of 1,300 Americans die from the virus each day while a growing number of these cases are Omicron," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast this week. "It will be a national viral blizzard for the next, what I believe to be two to eight weeks," predicted Osterholm. "I hope I'm wrong. Oh my God, I hope I'm wrong. But the speed and rel

  • Gators’ tumultuous 2021 season comes to merciful conclusion during Gasparilla Bowl

    Coach Dan Mullen entered his fourth year at Florida eager to make the next step. By Thursday night’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, the season couldn’t end fast enough for the Gators. Other than bragging rights against UCF and personal pride, little was at stake for Florida during a 29-17 loss at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Mullen and two top assistants were long gone. Sacks leader Zachary ...

  • 'Platoon' star Willem Dafoe breaks down his famous death scene from Oliver Stone's 1986 Vietnam War classic

    Dafoe shares his memories of making "Platoon" and playing the Green Goblin in the original "Spider-Man."

  • Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Wednesday requested an interview with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress, as the committee closes in on members of its own chamber. In a letter to Jordan, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants the lawmaker to provide information for its investigation surrounding his communications with Trump on Jan. 6 and Trump's efforts to challenge the result of the 2020 election.

  • A year ago, Fox News considered a breakup with Trump. 2021 changed those plans.

    In the weeks before the 2020 election, as Fox News executives and luminaries came to terms with its possible outcome, some began to see in it a long-awaited opportunity - a chance to break up with Donald Trump. Even the president sensed a growing distance from the network that was once so closely aligned with him. "What's the biggest difference between this and four years ago?" he asked rhetorically during an Election Day appearance on "Fox & Friends," skipping over obvious choices such as U.S.

  • MAGA Diehards Melt Down Over Trump’s Pro-Vax Push

    Anger and confusion reign as Trump endorses vaccines many followers believe are poison

  • US Rep. Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage

    North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, are divorcing after about a year of marriage, citing the difficulty of “balancing the enormity” of transitioning to a congressman's life, according to a statement tweeted Wednesday by Cawthorn’s spokesperson. The 26-year-old ally of former President Donald Trump became the youngest member of Congress last year after his election to the vacant 11th District seat previously held by Mark Meadows. Cawthorn announced last month he will run in a new congressional district, a seat that is friendlier to Republicans.

  • Melting Arctic ice will have catastrophic effects on the world, experts say. Here's how.

    If there is any doubt about climate change, look no further than the coldest regions of the planet for proof that the planet is warming at unprecedented rates, experts say. The Arctic, is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to this year's Arctic Report Card, released last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, occurs when the sea ice, which is white, thins or disappears, allowing dark ocean or land surfaces to absorb more heat from the sun and release that energy back into the atmosphere.